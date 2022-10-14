Read full article on original website
Firefighters responded to Orchard Street fire Monday night
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Orchard Street Monday night. AFD said the fire was fully involved in the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
Pineville Police investigating shots fired near LCU campus
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University (LCU) was briefly on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of gunshots fired near the campus. Pineville Police confirmed that they received a report of shots fired in the Byron Street area of Pineville. Officers arrived on scene but they were unable to locate any suspects at this time. PPD is still investigating the incident.
APD Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit and run traffic fatality that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, APD received a report of a person lying in the roadway near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was struck by a vehicle described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV. Witnesses said Lair was struck while crossing the street and that the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then struck by a second vehicle moments later. That driver stopped and waited on police.
System Wide Boil Advisory Issued for City of Alexandria
Alexandria, La., (October 18, 2022) — Required repairs to the City of Alexandria Elevated Water Storage System have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Supt. of Water Operations James Graham. “All of our water test samples to date have been fine, but out of...
Vernon Parish summer camp raising money to replace stolen pelican statue
ANACOCO, La. (KPLC) - A nonprofit summer camp in Vernon Parish is raising money to replace their pelican statue after it was stolen, again. Back in 2018, Pedee the Pelican was stolen from Louisiana Lions Camp, a free camp for children with respiratory disorders, special needs, juvenile diabetes and childhood cancer. That statue was never returned, but a local art gallery replaced him with a new Pedee, “Re-Pete.”
RaShawn Louie – Golden Shield Winner
Just ahead of the midterm elections, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus made a stop in Cenla Tuesday night. KALB, in partnership with the Young Professionals Group of Cenla, the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Cenla Broadcasting hosted a live, televised forum for candidates running for the office of Mayor for the City of Alexandria.
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13. Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday morning and they’re looking for a suspect involved in the incident. APD said they received a report of a person lying in the road near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue...
Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department
Opelousas policing efforts increase as gun violence rises
After experiencing a massive increase in gun related violence across Opelousas, the police department and members of the community are hitting the streets to get gun violence under control.
Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
Roy Fore appointed as Pineville Deputy Chief of Police
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Interim Chief of Police Darrell Basco of the Pineville Police Department has appointed Roy Fore as Deputy Chief of Police. Fore was formerly captain of criminal investigations. The following assignments were also made:. Assistant Chief Joe Salmon: Commander of the Technology and Intelligence Bureau. Captain Marty...
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
Rapides Parish Police Jury Bans Kratom
Rapides Parish, La - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over the...
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
Previewing the Alexandria Mayoral Forum
KALB, in partnership with the Young Professionals Group of Cenla, the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Cenla Broadcasting hosted a live, televised forum for candidates running for the office of Mayor for the City of Alexandria. |. Meet this week’s Golden Shield winner: RaShawn Louie, a paramedic with...
