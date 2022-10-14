Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Walker man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish, State Police say
A Walker man died Tuesday after his Toyota Corolla rolled through a stop sign and was struck by an SUV in an intersection, Louisiana State Police said. Eighty-one-year-old Freddie Minton was not wearing a seatbelt when his car rolled through the stop sign going south on Friendship Road where the road meets La. 1024, State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said. Reed said an oncoming Ford Excursion hit Minton's car.
theadvocate.com
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
brproud.com
One arrested after Central PD finds drugs inside vehicle parked at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman was arrested after a vehicle search uncovered drugs. Nicole Cash, 21, of Pride, was taken into custody by an officer with the Central Police Department. That officer was on patrol over the weekend at the Blackwater Conservation Area. The officer spotted...
wbrz.com
Child hurt in school bus crash on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - A crash reportedly involving a school bus early Tuesday morning left one child injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Old Hammond Highway near the intersection of South Flannery Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Sources say one child was not seriously hurt in the crash.
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street
A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Road rage beating over clipped pickup truck mirrors puts man in hospital: 'My lights went out'
Scott Gray says was headed home from a Sunday evening job on a broken air conditioner in Prairieville when the side mirror on his large work pickup truck clipped the mirror of a truck headed in the other direction. Gray, 59, an independent AC and heater repairman from Prairieville, said...
Louisiana State Police: Suspect in fatal Iberville Parish hit-and-run arrested
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (October 16) morning hit-and-run claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert, and the following day, authorities were able to apprehend a suspect linked to the deadly crash. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), tips from the public assisted them in identifing 34-year-old James Landry as the suspected driver […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
wbrz.com
Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal pedestrian accident has been identified
Lafayette Police Department continues to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place Monday evening.
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
wbrz.com
Man in minor car accident beaten while trying to talk to other driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man involved in a minor auto accident was beaten and left on the side of the road Sunday. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road. Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying to talk...
theadvocate.com
Man who was stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway identified
Police have identified the man fatally stabbed at an Airline Highway gas station early Monday morning. The victim, Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia, 39, was found dead from stab wounds shortly after midnight. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-4869 or Greater...
theadvocate.com
Suspect rams Livingston Parish sheriff's office vehicle twice, is arrested, authorities say
A man rammed a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office unit twice while deputies during a chase after deputies tried to execute a warrant, authorities said. Deputies were executing warrants on Old Live Oak Road overnight, including for 52-year-old Scott McGowan, Sheriff Jason Ard said. McGowan drove away when deputies approached, leading...
Child injured in EBR crash involving school buses, officials say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a crash involving two school buses that left one child injured, according to officials. The crash happened on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, around Old Hammond Highway and Stonegate Court. A spokesman with the East Baton Parish Public School System...
houmatimes.com
Information from Public Helps Lead to Arrest in Fatal Hit and Run Pedestrian Crash
With help from members of the public who contacted Louisiana State Police Troop C providing tips, Troopers have made an arrest in the fatal hit and run crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert. Investigation into the information given allowed Troopers to determine 34-year-old James Landry of St....
Kait 8
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Prairieville man who is battling cancer and has a prosthetic leg is now hospitalized and awaiting surgery after being severely beaten during an apparent road-rage incident in Ascension Parish Sunday night. It happened at around 8 p.m. on Causey Road in Prairieville, WAFB reported.
wbrz.com
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son.
