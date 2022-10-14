A Walker man died Tuesday after his Toyota Corolla rolled through a stop sign and was struck by an SUV in an intersection, Louisiana State Police said. Eighty-one-year-old Freddie Minton was not wearing a seatbelt when his car rolled through the stop sign going south on Friendship Road where the road meets La. 1024, State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said. Reed said an oncoming Ford Excursion hit Minton's car.

