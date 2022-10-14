ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Walker man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish, State Police say

A Walker man died Tuesday after his Toyota Corolla rolled through a stop sign and was struck by an SUV in an intersection, Louisiana State Police said. Eighty-one-year-old Freddie Minton was not wearing a seatbelt when his car rolled through the stop sign going south on Friendship Road where the road meets La. 1024, State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said. Reed said an oncoming Ford Excursion hit Minton's car.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Child hurt in school bus crash on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - A crash reportedly involving a school bus early Tuesday morning left one child injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Old Hammond Highway near the intersection of South Flannery Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Sources say one child was not seriously hurt in the crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street

A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Prairieville man who is battling cancer and has a prosthetic leg is now hospitalized and awaiting surgery after being severely beaten during an apparent road-rage incident in Ascension Parish Sunday night. It happened at around 8 p.m. on Causey Road in Prairieville, WAFB reported.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

