State Library grants provide new materials in Children’s Library

Verde Valley News – Camp Verde Community Library recently received grants for two unique collections for the Children’s Library, from the AZ State Library, Archives, & Public Records. One is a Welcoming Libraries grant and the other is a Checkout Learning 2022 grant. Both collections are available now for checkout when you visit the Children’s Library.

About Welcoming Libraries : The Welcoming Library, a collection of 30 picture books from I’m Your Neighbor Books , is designed to promote conversation on immigration and new-generation communities. That conversation gets started through a collection of acclaimed picture books featuring new arrival and new-generation families. Readers of all ages “meet” these families on the page and explore the commonalities shared by all families. This exploration is enhanced by discussion questions included with each book that walk readers through a conversation about commonalities, immigration, welcoming, and belonging. Additionally, online resources provide companion programming and educational guides. The Welcoming Library is an American Association of School Librarians Commendation Recipient .

About Checkout Learning 2022: The grant was used to purchase 22 preloaded Launchpads for Kids from Playaway©. Launchpads for Kids come loaded with a simple, easy-to-use interface that is 100% secure. There is no download time and no need for Wi-Fi. Simply turning on the device gives kids access to learning apps, videos, games, and more for hours of interactive learning and play. Learning apps have a powerful impact on development and education and Launchpads ensure accessibility. All the titles can be viewed in the online catalog and are now available for checkout at Camp Verde Community Library.

About Camp Verde Community Library : The library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The Children’s Library invites the children and their parents or guardians to visit Camp Verde Community Library to explore both of these unique collections. For additional information, contact Letty Ancira at (928) 554-8397 or Leticia.Ancira@campverde.az.us .

The State Library is committed to supporting Arizona libraries in their efforts to provide informal education opportunities for all. This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services

This post State Library grants provide new materials in Children’s Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .