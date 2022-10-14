Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
As elections near, racist appeals receive little GOP pushback
The racist messages from prominent Republicans came in rapid succession. It was on Friday, Sept. 30, when Donald Trump used racist language toward Elaine Chao, who served as his transportation secretary for four years. A week later, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama used racist rhetoric about Black people, crime and reparations.
MSNBC
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
MSNBC
Evan McMullin: GOP Sen. Lee embodies politics of ‘extremism’
After the Utah Senate debate, independent challenger Evan McMullin tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his opponent Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump is one of the “most egregious betrayals of the Constitution” and how Sen. Lee’s defense of Trump shows that he’s concerned with “pursuing power at any cost.”Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Evan McMullin's Senate bid might signal a dangerous new trend
During an interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Evan McMullin, who’s running for the Senate as an independent from Utah, proudly proclaimed that if he wins next month’s election, he will not caucus with either party. McMullin has been a vocal critic of Trump, and in 2020, he endorsed Joe Biden for president. But his vow not to caucus with either party ended any hope that his disapproval for the Republican Party would translate into his working with Democrats.
MSNBC
Scalise acknowledges GOP plan to change Social Security, Medicare
The latest New York Times/Siena College poll asked respondents about the major issues facing the country. The volunteered responses highlighted familiar problems and challenges: the economy, inflation, the health of our democracy, abortion rights and so on. The future of programs such as Social Security and Medicare did not make the list.
MSNBC
During debate, Vance accuses January 6 Committee of 'political hit job'
Ohio Senate candidates, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, held the final debate Monday evening, and Vance weighed in on the January 6 committee, saying it was interested in a 'political hit job.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Vance's past comments on former President Trump and contrasts them with now.Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills
In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, former president Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail, stumping in key states for Democrats like Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Obama also sharing his best advice for Democrats in a new interview with “Pod Save America,” slamming cancel culture and conservative media. His advice includes don’t be “a buzzkill,” and don’t make people “feel as if they are walking on eggshells.” Professor Michael Eric Dyson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Obama’s comments, adding “Every penalty can’t be the death penalty, or else everyone is dead” and that people must “Believe in a kind of justice that is reparative… I think Obama is giving a wise word.”Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow breaks down a tweet posted from the GOP House Judiciary Committee that reads “Kanye. Elon. Trump” just weeks before the high-stakes midterm elections. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate
Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker sparred over personal matters and hot topic issues during Friday’s debate. Some political analysts say Walker’s behavior on the debate stage illustrated he’s unfit to serve in the senate. They joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez on to discuss. Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress. The DOJ recommending 6 months in jail while Bannon's lawyers are seeking probation. It comes as Trump himself braces for the formal subpoena from the January 6th Committee for testimony and documents. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Trump will likely try to avoid testifying, adding “he can try and fight it, I suspect he will despite all his social media bluster because this is a guy who took the fifth amendment more than 400 times… The one time Trump doesn’t want to talk about the 2020 election is when he has to do so under oath.”Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
In one-on-one interview, Walker provides extensive comments about allegations
In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker discusses everything from the economy to controversies surrounding his campaign.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb got her wish. Now she's dealing with the fallout.
Christina Bobb had a simple wish: to work for former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old lawyer spent the aftermath of the 2020 election producing segments in her native Arizona for the far-right OAN network, peddling conspiracy theories about faked ballots on camera while simultaneously working behind the scenes on former President Donald Trump’s ultimately doomed efforts to reverse the election’s outcome.
MSNBC
Meacham: Lincoln believed in the promise of the country
Historian Jon Meacham joins Morning Joe to discuss themes from his new book 'And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle.'Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump’s mockery haunts one of his favorite GOP Senate candidates
When Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio last month, it was ostensibly to help J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate in the state’s open U.S. Senate race. But once onstage, the former president apparently just couldn’t help himself, telling those in attendance that Vance “is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
MSNBC
How Michael Flynn is building a movement based on Christian nationalism
Michelle Smith of the Associated Press joins Morning Joe to discuss the new PBS Frontline documentary 'Michael Flynn's Holy War'.Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Right-wing group behind ‘2000 Mules’ could face federal scrutiny
It’s a right-wing conspiracy theory so stupid that even Bill Barr, former President Donald Trump’s slavishly loyal attorney general, laughed it off. And now the group of grifters behind the “2000 Mules” election lies could be on the hook legally. It’s possible you have no clue...
MSNBC
How Republicans are weaponizing the politics of hysteria
Author Robert Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind.'Oct. 17, 2022.
Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control
President Biden told supporters that if Republicans take control of Congress, they will try to pass a national ban on abortion. The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MSNBC
Tight race between Warnock, Walker as early voting begins in Georgia
Polls in Georgia open Monday for the start of early voting, and the Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker remains tight. The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest, including a Friday debate between Warnock and Walker. Reporter Greg Bluestein also joins the conversation.Oct. 17, 2022.
OnPolitics: A potential red wave of Latino voters in South Texas
GOP candidates hope to flip three districts in the Rio Grande Valley. Here's what's driving the shift for voters.
Comments / 0