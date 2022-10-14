Read full article on original website
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 1 Review
Below is a spoiler-free review of Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is now streaming on Prime Video. See our spoiler-filled reviews of each episode below:. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5 Review - "Partings" The Lord of...
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
Alan Moore Laments HBO Watchmen, Told Showrunner Never to Contact Him
Watchmen creator Alan Moore isn’t a fan of the TV show, because of course he isn’t. During an interview with GQ, the legendary comic book writer revealed what he really thinks about the recent Watchmen TV show — an adaptation of his iconic graphic novel. Per usual, he has some harsh opinions.
Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
House of the Dragon Producer Has No Idea How Daemon Became an 'Internet Boyfriend'
House of the Dragon villain Daemon Targaryen is now the object of internet thirst… and producers have no idea why. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Hess says that the outpouring of love for Daemon online makes no sense. “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that...
Echo 3 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Echo 3, an upcoming 10-episode, action-packed thriller from Mark Boal ("The Hurt Locker", "Zero Dark Thirty"). The series stars Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, and Jessica Ann Collins. Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, Echo 3 follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young...
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
The Walking Dead: Last Mile - Act 3 Launch Trailer
The Walking Dead: Last Mile - Act 3 is available to play now on Facebook. Check out the trailer for The Walking Dead: Last Mile Act 3, where you experience and influence a constantly evolving coastal Alaskan community through an Instant Game with new story content available daily. New features available in Act 3 of The Walking Dead: Last Mile include an updated survival mode, a new grave-digging mini-game, faction choices, new maps, and more.
Matt Reeves Is Planning Several Batman Villain Spinoffs
There doesn’t appear to be plans for another stab at a connected DC universe as according to a new report, different key players are taking control of various DC movie franchises. This includes Matt Reeves, who is expanding his control over Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros....
Warner Bros. Discovery Brings Diwali Cheer With Multiple Show Premieres Across Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced new programming during the festive season across its three animation channels – Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids. Starting October 22, new episodes and movies featuring popular animated characters will air on the channel. On Cartoon Network, the festival of lights will be celebrated...
Something in the Dirt: Exclusive Trailer for Benson and Moorhead's New Sci-Fi Film
The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are among the most acclaimed and exciting genre filmmakers working today. Their films The Endless, Synchronic, Resolution, and Spring led to them joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the directors of a pair of episodes of Moon Knight. Their next film,...
For Honor - Web of Jorogumo Halloween Event Trailer
For Honor's Web of Jorogumo limited-time Halloween event will be available from October 20 to November 10, 2022. Check out the trailer. There is no escape from the Web of Jorogumo, brave warriors must work together to push the nightmares back into the dark. The Yokai Slayer, half-demon, half-human, is on your side but will it be enough? Steel yourselves for the Spider Queen awaits.
Resistance: 1942 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Resistance: 1942, the upcoming movie starring Cary Elwes, Jason Patric, Judd Hirsch, Greer Grammer, and Sebastian Roche. 1942. France is under Nazi control. The Allies have been pushed off the continent and their defeat in North Africa seems likely. Germany’s victory is nearly absolute.
Wakanda Forever: Rihanna Rumored for End Credits Song
Rihanna might drop her first track in years for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, the singer-songwriter, who has been on hiatus since at least 2018, is working on a track for the upcoming Black Panther sequel. “Rumors are flying and I can add...
Black Adam Review
What does it mean to be a hero? That’s the question posed by Black Adam, DC’s origin story about a super-violent anti-hero, but it struggles to find the answer amid a tiring string of non-stop action scenes. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as a powerhouse from ancient times...
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Review
When something leans too heavily on nostalgia to entertain, it’s often a sign that it can’t stand on its own without praying on your sentimentality. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, ironically, is at its best when it’s drumming up gags that are funny and clever even removed from its constantly referential concept. This colorfully pixelated world is filled to the brim with little nods to some of the most iconic games of all time in a way that manages to stay fresh through to the end. That makes actually playing The Last Hero of Nostalgaia much more fun than it would be, as its campaign is otherwise an inoffensive series of checkpoint hunts with combat that might pay a little too much of an homage to the Souls-family of games.
Score These Horror Movies and More in 4K for Just $10 Right Now
Halloween is right around the corner, so that means it's definitely time to break out some of our favorite horror films of all time. Thankfully, there are several fantastic films in beautiful 4K UHD already on sale at Best Buy and Amazon, so we won't need to spend an absolute fortune on buying them once again for our modern Blu-ray players.
Cyberpunk 2077: Sasha Grey to Voice a Character in Upcoming DLC as Analysts Dissect CD Projekt Red Roadmap and More
Cyberpunk 2077's most recent update helped tie in the anime with the game. Players received a lot of the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunner anime content in the game, which included some cosmetics and a questline that joins the stories. The next update that players are looking forward to is the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, and we have just received some exciting news about it.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Review
Like a sugar-crazed child working their way to the bottom of a Halloween bag full of treats, A Plague Tale: Requiem is confident that the things which made the first game great will be even more delectable in ludicrous quantities. You liked massive swarms of rats? Well, how about we increase the number of them by a degree of 1,000! You enjoyed a gruesome and harrowing journey that tested the limits of your emotional resilience? Great, let’s increase your personal suffering by 200%! This follow-up to one of my favorite action-adventure games of the previous console generation turns the dials up to 11 in practically every way, and overwhelmingly benefits from those escalations despite sometimes being a bit heavy on the nihilism. With improved stealth action mechanics, a fantastic (and deeply depressing) story, and graphics that had me gawking, A Plague Tale: Requiem is an impressive glow up that’s easily worth the immense horrors it subjected me to.
