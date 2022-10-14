When something leans too heavily on nostalgia to entertain, it’s often a sign that it can’t stand on its own without praying on your sentimentality. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, ironically, is at its best when it’s drumming up gags that are funny and clever even removed from its constantly referential concept. This colorfully pixelated world is filled to the brim with little nods to some of the most iconic games of all time in a way that manages to stay fresh through to the end. That makes actually playing The Last Hero of Nostalgaia much more fun than it would be, as its campaign is otherwise an inoffensive series of checkpoint hunts with combat that might pay a little too much of an homage to the Souls-family of games.

