Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is a New Mobile RPG
Warner Bros. Games has announced Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a mobile RPG featuring a cinematic story set to arrive in 2023. Onslaught will feature a vast roster of Mortal Kombat characters that players can collect and unleash against enemies in real-time group battles. It's being made by NetherRealm Studios, the developer...
IGN
Starfield Seems to Include a Throwback to an Infamous Elder Scrolls NPC
It's no surprise that Bethesda is hiding a ton of easter eggs around Starfield's 1,000 planets, and one of them appears to be a reference to its landmark RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. As reported by PCGamesN, an infamous NPC from Oblivion called the Adoring Fan might just be...
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions - Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Apex Legends Mobile: Champions to see what to expect, including gameplay, see Ash in action, new weapons, and more. Apex Legends Mobile: Champions event is available today, October 18, 2022.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Kiriko
Learn to balance the cleansing power of Kiriko's healing with her precise and deadly Kunai with these tips to master Overwatch 2's newest Support hero. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://in.ign.com/overwatch-2/175007/wiki/overwatch-2.
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin! 15 Minutes of Night Mode Demo Gameplay
Check out this playable demo at Twitchcon San Diego 2022 of Like a Dragon: Ishin! In Night Mode which focuses on more combat encounters and boss fights.
IGN
Volley Pals - Announcement Trailer
Take a look at Volley Pals in this announcement trailer for the upcoming cartoon-style arcade volleyball game, featuring a local multiplayer party mode for up to four players, the ability to customize your court, and more. Volley Pals is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in Q2 2023.
IGN
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Video Review
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope reviewed by Dan Stapleton on Nintendo Switch. "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope takes the excellent tactical combat ideas of Kingdom Battle and runs absolutely wild with them. Its goofy characters still have the ability to bounce off of each other, but they’re now free of the rigid grid and are wonderfully customizable thanks to the mix-and-match Sparks that give them new and reliably interesting powers. Between fights you get to catch your breath in the large and brilliantly colorful open worlds, solving its light puzzles and being puzzled by its oddball story. It’s extremely gratifying to play an ambitious sequel that fixes all of the main issues I had with the original, and then some."
IGN
How to Play The Sims 4 for Free on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
If you're a fan of life simulation games, you'll be happy to hear that The Sims 4 has officially gone free to play. Although the expansion packs and DLCs will still cost money, you can download the base game for free and start playing today. If you're wondering how to...
IGN
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Video Review
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia reviewed by Jarrett Green on PC, is also available on Xbox. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia doesn’t play very differently from its soulslike contemporaries, which makes it pretty easy to fall into for fans of the genre, but that also means it can be disappointing for anyone looking for a little more flair in its combat. Enemies are diverse and creative, but your offensive capabilities are limited and largely mundane. All of the pizazz is instead in its visuals and worldbuilding, which are a witty and enthusiastic love letter to the long history of video games, from the 8-bit era to now. Put together, this competent RPG manages to stand out from the pack of games that fit a similar mold filling digital store shelves, even if it doesn't stand too far above them.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Sasha Grey to Voice a Character in Upcoming DLC as Analysts Dissect CD Projekt Red Roadmap and More
Cyberpunk 2077's most recent update helped tie in the anime with the game. Players received a lot of the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunner anime content in the game, which included some cosmetics and a questline that joins the stories. The next update that players are looking forward to is the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, and we have just received some exciting news about it.
IGN
The Sims 4 - Free Base Game Launch Trailer
The Sims 4 base game is available now to all new players to download for free on PC/Mac via EA app or Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the fun launch trailer for the simulator game!
IGN
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PC vs. PS5 Performance Review
Nathan Drake is the latest PlayStation star to join the migration of Sony’s catalog to PC. The Legacy of Thieves collection, which launched on PS5 last year with enhanced versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its expansion, The Lost Legacy, arrives this week on PC. With...
IGN
Teenager Builds the Known Universe in Minecraft
Eighteen-year-old YouTuber Christopher Slayton recently crafted entire planets, black holes, galaxies, and, well, the entire cosmos. And he used nothing but the blocks within Minecraft. In the more than a decade since its release, Minecraft has evolved into a creative powerhouse, with its millions strong community working together to build...
IGN
Matt Reeves Is Planning Several Batman Villain Spinoffs
There doesn’t appear to be plans for another stab at a connected DC universe as according to a new report, different key players are taking control of various DC movie franchises. This includes Matt Reeves, who is expanding his control over Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros....
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
IGN
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2022 Delayed Likely Due to Ongoing Microsoft-Activision Investigation: Report
Sony’s PlayStation Showcase this year will reportedly be delayed because of the ongoing CMA investigation regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The event is supposedly delayed because Sony believes it may strengthen Microsoft’s arguments to the regulators. According to known industry insider Millie A, the event was set...
IGN
Dead Space Remake Leak Reveals 40 Minutes of the Game; Gets an Extended Gameplay Walkthrough and a Blog Post With More Info
Dead Space Remake has just become a victim to a massive leak. When the game was announced, a showcase was held where all types of media personnel could come and check out the game. This gameplay has now been uploaded to various YouTube channels and total content posted amounts to about 40 minutes of gameplay. We were made aware about this information through a post by Dusk Golem on ResetEra.
IGN
Black Adam Video Review
Black Adam introduces a powerful anti-hero to the DCEU, but the movie doesn't exactly blow us away. IGN reviewer Joshua Yehl shares where things went wrong for this DC film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centienno as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. The film adapts the fan-favorite JSA comics featuring Black Adam where his brutal sense of justice forces the heroes to rethink their views on good and evil.
IGN
Rendezvous: Shadows of the Past - Official Trailer
Rendezvous: Shadows of the Past is the prologue to the upcoming 2.5D Cyber-Noir pixel art puzzle-action adventure game by Pendopo Studios. This free adventure takes place in Bay City, following security guard Setyo starting another day of his mundane job — until a familiar face from his past resurfaces.
Comments / 0