The Last Hero of Nostalgaia reviewed by Jarrett Green on PC, is also available on Xbox. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia doesn’t play very differently from its soulslike contemporaries, which makes it pretty easy to fall into for fans of the genre, but that also means it can be disappointing for anyone looking for a little more flair in its combat. Enemies are diverse and creative, but your offensive capabilities are limited and largely mundane. All of the pizazz is instead in its visuals and worldbuilding, which are a witty and enthusiastic love letter to the long history of video games, from the 8-bit era to now. Put together, this competent RPG manages to stand out from the pack of games that fit a similar mold filling digital store shelves, even if it doesn't stand too far above them.

6 HOURS AGO