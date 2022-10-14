Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions - Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Apex Legends Mobile: Champions to see what to expect, including gameplay, see Ash in action, new weapons, and more. Apex Legends Mobile: Champions event is available today, October 18, 2022.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! 15 Minutes of Night Mode Demo Gameplay
Check out this playable demo at Twitchcon San Diego 2022 of Like a Dragon: Ishin! In Night Mode which focuses on more combat encounters and boss fights.
The First 21 Minutes of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Gameplay (4K 60FPS)
The opening minutes of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection on PC have players escaping at high speeds on the high seas before transitioning to a past scene when Nathan Drake and his brother Sully separated when he was young. Captured in 4K 60fps at Max settings this gameplay gives you an idea of what the PC port looks like in action.
The Sims 4 - Free Base Game Launch Trailer
The Sims 4 base game is available now to all new players to download for free on PC/Mac via EA app or Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the fun launch trailer for the simulator game!
Silent Hill: The Last 10 Years Have Really Sucked For Fans (Unless They Like Pachinko)
New Silent Hill is on the horizon, and it’s about time. It’s been a solid decade since the PS Vita-exclusive Silent Hill: Book of Memories, and sadly, that was the last full entry in the series - Not counting Pachinko machines. Let’s take a look back at Konami’s tragic neglect of this awesome horror franchise, and once again mourn the tragic de-listing of P.T.
How to Play The Sims 4 for Free on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
If you're a fan of life simulation games, you'll be happy to hear that The Sims 4 has officially gone free to play. Although the expansion packs and DLCs will still cost money, you can download the base game for free and start playing today. If you're wondering how to...
New Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Up for Preorder
We all love the Nintendo Switch. It’s a fantastic, versatile gaming device with a massive library of incredible games. But for some Switch owners, playing in handheld mode can be uncomfortable after a while. That’s where accessory maker Hori’s Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (see at Amazon) and Split Pad Pro come into play. These controllers slide and click onto your Nintendo Switch just like Joy-Cons, but they’re more ergonomically designed. They feel more comfortable to use, particularly for longer play sessions.
Outshine - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Outshine launches on PC via Steam on November 3, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer for this upcoming fast-paced arcade typing game where you dash across virtual highways as a glowing humanoid named Hue on a quest to dismantle the Shards and their cruel experiments. Dodge traps and incoming attacks while monitoring your environment for new words to type.
Dead Space Remake Leak Reveals 40 Minutes of the Game; Gets an Extended Gameplay Walkthrough and a Blog Post With More Info
Dead Space Remake has just become a victim to a massive leak. When the game was announced, a showcase was held where all types of media personnel could come and check out the game. This gameplay has now been uploaded to various YouTube channels and total content posted amounts to about 40 minutes of gameplay. We were made aware about this information through a post by Dusk Golem on ResetEra.
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2022 Delayed Likely Due to Ongoing Microsoft-Activision Investigation: Report
Sony’s PlayStation Showcase this year will reportedly be delayed because of the ongoing CMA investigation regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The event is supposedly delayed because Sony believes it may strengthen Microsoft’s arguments to the regulators. According to known industry insider Millie A, the event was set...
Her Name Was Fire - Release Trailer
Watch the launch trailer for Her Name Was Fire to see action-packed gameplay and more from this twin-stick action roguelike game with deckbuilding elements. In Her Name Was Fire, progressively unlock spells and upgrades to defeat hordes of void creatures. Survive the 5 stages of grief and vanquish the Major Allegories.
The Battle of Polytopia - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
The Battle of Polytopia is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based 4x strategy game. A demo for the game is also available on Nintendo Switch, featuring four tribes: Xin-Xi, Imperius, Bardur, and Oumaji. In The Battle of Polytopia,...
Cyberpunk 2077: Sasha Grey to Voice a Character in Upcoming DLC as Analysts Dissect CD Projekt Red Roadmap and More
Cyberpunk 2077's most recent update helped tie in the anime with the game. Players received a lot of the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunner anime content in the game, which included some cosmetics and a questline that joins the stories. The next update that players are looking forward to is the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, and we have just received some exciting news about it.
Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island - Announcement Trailer
Meet the gods of Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island in this trailer for the upcoming sandbox, “friend ‘em up” adventure game. In Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, you explore a sun-drenched island in order to restore the memories of the Gods of Greek myth, befriend them, and find a way home.
Obsidian Isn't Working on a Fallout Game, But the CEO Would Love To
Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian isn't working on a new Fallout game currently - but its CEO Feargus Urquhart says "there's not a question" about doing one if he was asked. Speaking to DualShockers, Urquhart said his studio would unquestionably work on a new Fallout game if the opportunity arose,...
A Plague Tale Graphics Comparison - Innocence VS Requiem (4K)
With A Plague Tale: Requiem releasing, now's the perfect time to compare Requiem with its predecessor, A Plague Tale: Innocence. Both games are running at 4K on PS5. See how Hugo and Amicia's looks have changed, as well as the differences between the swarms of rats.
A Plague Tale: Requiem - The First 21 Minutes (4K Gameplay)
The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence has arrived with A Plague Tale: Requiem. Enjoy these first minutes in 4K as Hugo and Amicia de Rune enjoy a rare moment of sunshine and play in 14th-century France.
Need for Speed Unbound - Risk and Reward Gameplay Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for Need for Speed Unbound to see gameplay and more. To get to the top, you gotta take risks. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts on the street, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore’s ultimate race, The Grand.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Story Trailer
With the opening of the West Zemuria Trade Conference, the mayor has proposed that Crossbell be recognized as an independent state. What challenges will arise for the SSS in the wake of this sudden development? Check out the latest trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure to learn more about the story of the RPG.
Paper Cut Mansion - Gameplay Trailer
Paper Cut Mansion will be released on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on October 27, 2022. PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions will follow soon after. Check out the trailer to see gameplay and get a peek at the world. In Paper Cut Mansion you play...
