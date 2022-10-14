ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

London Film Festival Review: Mark Rylance In Fridtjof Ryder’s ‘Inland’

By Anna Smith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Writer-director Fridtjof Ryder makes an impressive debut with Inland , which had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival this evening. The German-English filmmaker – who also produces – has delivered an atmospheric meditation on family, loss, nature and the environment, with terrific turns from Mark Rylance and newcomer Rory Alexander.

In the credits, the latter’s character is known as The Man, and the contemporary story pays tribute to the ancient Green Man legend. Set in Gloucester, UK, on the outskirts of the Forest of Dean, it sees him returning home after time in a facility. His mother has gone missing, and his father figure, mechanic Dunleavy (Rylance), welcomes him back with a gentle jokey greeting: “You Silly Billy.” It’s a telling phrase that sets the tone of an affectionate relationship and a character who falls back on humor when the conversation is in danger of getting serious.

While the greeting ostensibly refers to the facial hair the young man has acquired, it also implies that “Silly Billy” is an understatement, and that he has been in some sort of trouble. Details of this emerge over the coming days – but don’t expect a full picture: subtle clues are thrown into ambiguous conversations, with a sense that no one is ever really speaking candidly.

When The Man visits a bar/brothel with friends, the dialogue remains laddish and real, but the visuals tell a different and surreal story, recalling scenes from Jonathan Glazer’s Under the Skin .

The intriguing set up takes various turns before coming to a conclusion that feels quite sudden, inviting a second viewing of the film with an eye for its plentiful symbolism. The enigmatic narrative won’t be for everyone, but there is no doubt about the quality of the filmmaking.

Shot on a micro budget by a 22-year-old director, Inland looks, feels and sounds very slick. All departments do a great job of world building and setting a tangible tone.

Performances are uniformly strong, including Shaun Dingwall as Dunleavy’s employee John, and Eleanor Holliday as a mother figure who drifts in and out of the picture, underlining the sense of loss and the need to connect with Mother Nature.

But it’s the central relationship between the two men that is the most compelling. Alexander puts in a quiet, understated and compelling turn, holding his own next to the powerhouse that is Rylance. Having recently reprised his role in Jez Butterworth’s stage play Jerusalem , Rylance is in his element in this film that touches on some similar themes to that production, and allows the actor to use a full range of comedic and authentic mannerisms while also radiating warmth.

Ultimately, Inland may raise more questions than it answers, but it’s a remarkable calling card with performances to savor.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Chinonye Chukwu Lauds ‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler: “There Were Quite A Few People Who Wanted This Role But She Was Meant To Play It”

EXCLUSIVE: Director Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), speaking at a Saturday night reception following the European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival of acclaimed film Till, told about how Mamie Till Mobley sought justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Louis Till, in Mississippi in 1955. She told us that “There were quite a few people who wanted this role,” but Danielle Deadwyler “was meant to play it.” Producers approached Chukwu three years ago to direct a project they had worked on for more than 18 years. “I told them that I would only be interested in telling the story if I rewrote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

Mike Schank Dies: ‘American Movie’ Documentary Co-Star Was 53

Mike Schank, a musician who was featured prominently in American Movie, the cult 1999 documentary that won a big prize at the Sundance Film Festival, has died. He was 53. His close friend, Jackie Bogenberger, told the Associated Press that Schank died October 13 after a months-long battle with cancer. Several big-name actors and filmmaker mourned Schank on social media; read a sampling below. Director Chris Smith’s American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize — the first of several festival and critics’ awards and nominations it would glean. It centered on aspiring filmmaker Mark...
Deadline

Julianne Moore To Lead Sky & AMC Period Drama ‘Mary & George’ About Mary Villiers, Son George & Royal Court Intrigue In Jacobean England — Mipcom Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Julianne Moore is set to lead Sky and AMC period-drama series Mary & George, about powerful royal family favourites Mary Villiers and her son George. Based on a true story, the eight-part limited series is created by DC Moore, whose credits include Killing Eve, Temple and Not Safe For Work. Julianne Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th Century England moulded her beautiful son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled, and influential...
Deadline

Patti LuPone Gives Up Actors’ Equity Card, Won’t Be On Stage “For A Very Long Time”: “No Longer Part Of That Circus” – Update

UPDATE, with LuPone statement Triple Tony winner and stage icon Patti LuPone says she’s given up her Actors’ Equity card, a move that could signal an end – or at least a long break – to her celebrated Broadway stage career. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” writes LuPone in an apparent reference to last week’s controversy over Hadestown star Lillias White reprimanding an audience member from the stage. “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be...
Deadline

Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63

Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given. Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year. Her first hit was the ballad “All and All,” which made it to No. 6 on the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out

It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”

Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Burglary Charges; ‘Flash’ Star Faces 26 Years In Vermont Prison If Convicted

(Updated with court documents) The Flash star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges this morning in Vermont. Related Story Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros' $200M 'Flash' Franchise Launch Related Story Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is "A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders" Related Story 'The Batman' Actor Barry Keoghan Shares Riddler Audition Tape That Landed Him The Joker Role Allowed to appear remotely early Monday for the session in the criminal division of the Green Mountain State’s Superior Court, Miller...
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’ Scorns Donald Trump Subpoena Vote At This Week’s January 6 Committee Hearing In Tired Cold Open

“January 6th was one of the most dramatic and consequential moments in our nation’s history,” proclaimed Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) as portrayed tonight on Saturday Night Live again by Kenan Thompson. “So, to fight back, we assembled a team of monotone nerds to do a PowerPoint,” the longtime cast member added as fellow SNLers played Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and soon-to-be departing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the latter in the form of Heidi Gardner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein To Claim Consensual Affair With Jennifer Siebel Newsom In L.A. Rape Trial Defense

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer plans to argue that the imprisoned producer did not sexually assault Jennifer Siebel Newsom nearly 20 years ago but instead had “consensual sex” with California’s now-First Partner. In a motions hearing Monday in downtown Los Angeles ahead of Weinstein’s criminal trial, lawyers for the defense and the L.A. County District Attorney’s office were at loggerheads over the inclusion of a 2007 correspondence between Newsom and Weinstein over revelations of an affair Gavin Newsom had with an aide while mayor of San Francisco. Related Story The Power That Drove 'She Said' Stars Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan To Play The Journalists...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

On #MeToo Anniversary, Women Still Represent Just 25% Of Film Directors Working In Europe

Women represent only a quarter of all film directors working in the European film industry, according to a new study by the Strasbourg-based European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO). The report coincides with the fifth anniversary this month of the launch of the #MeToo movement in 2017, which at the same time as sounding the alarm about sexual harassment in the film business also put the spotlight on gender inequality as one of the underlying causes. Five years after that earthquake moment, achieving gender parity across the industry still appears a long way off. Covering the period from 2017 to 2021, the EAO study...
Deadline

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
Deadline

‘Brother’ Review: Clement Virgo’s Brutally Honest Film About Family And Manhood

There is an abundance of Black dramas that chronicle trauma without the care it deserves. Rife with anti-Black stereotypes, the cinematic elite often celebrates these big budget narratives while independent films (that are usually 10 times better) are thrown to the wayside and forgotten. Clement Virgo’s latest project, Brother, which is based on David Chariandy’s novel, and had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, has a delicate balance of story, acting and violence that sends a message that even though the struggle is real, compassion for one another will prevail.  Francis (Aaron Pierre) and Michael (Lamar Johnson) are brothers who...
Deadline

Film Review: Dwayne Johnson In New Line/DC’s ‘Black Adam’

It’s been a long wait — nearly a decade, in fact — since Dwayne Johnson first signed on to become an integral part of the DC universe. He’s recently turned 50 (not that he looks it). But now, at last, he’s launched a big-league entry in the cinematic superpowers world with Black Adam. This is a gigantic, $200 million sci-fi extravaganza that likely features a higher percentage of screen time devoted strictly to massive action and effects over dialogue than any of its comics-derived predecessors. Given the quality of the dialogue here, this is all to the good, but it certainly...
Deadline

London Film Festival Review: Asif Kapadia’s ‘Creature’

Director Asif Kapadia makes slick work of Akram Khan’s ballet in Creature, which world premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. Based on Khan’s original concept and choreography, the English National Ballet Production is produced by Uzma Hasan for Little House Productions, and brings an intense cinematic sensibility to the bleak story exploring power, nature, connection and more.  Taking center stage as the Creature is the extraordinary Jeffrey Cirio, who went on to star in the stage production which was delayed due to the pandemic. He twists and slinks across the set with a performance that’s both animalistic and tenderly humane. The setting is a...
Deadline

London Film Festival Winners: Vicky Krieps-Starrer ‘Corsage’ Takes Best Film Award

Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer clinched the best film award in the main Official Competition of the 66th London Film Festival with her latest feature Corsage, starring Vicky Krieps. The historical drama, which is also the Austrian entry for the best international feature film Oscar race, follows the disgruntled Empress Elisabeth (Krieps), a 19th-century royal who, upon turning 40, begins to rebel against her carefully orchestrated public image. The festival jury, headed by producer Tanya Seghatchian (Power of the Dog, Cold War), actor Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), filmmaker/playwright Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane (The Disciple), and journalist Charles...
Deadline

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ EP Matthew Hastings Developing Spanish Civil War Drama With ‘Kissing Booth’ Producer iGeneration Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The Handmaid’s Tale EP Matthew Hastings is to showrun a medical drama set in the Spanish Civil War from Netflix’s Kissing Booth producer iGeneration Studios, which is being shopped at Mipcom Cannes. Hastings is also directing Villa Paz, which is inspired by real life events and follows a team of idealistic medics who convert a royal palace into a field hospital. Set in Spain in 1937, an international team of volunteers toil tirelessly at the hospital, as rivalries and relationships imperil their battle to save lives. iGeneration’s Max Benitz – who starred opposite Russell Crowe in Master and Commander: The Far...
Deadline

Tim Roth-Starring Paramount+ Australia Drama ‘Last King Of The Cross’ Sold To Sky – Mipcom Cannes

Tim Roth-starring Australian drama Last King of the Cross has been picked up by Sky in Europe, marking the first major sale of the Paramount+ series as it heads to Mipcom Cannes. Sky has picked up the show for its UK, Ireland, Italy and Germany service, striking the deal with distributor Cineflix Rights. Inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography, Helium’s 10-parter stars Academy Award-nominee Roth as Ezra Shipman, a kingpin in Sydney’s Kings Cross nightclub district in the 1980s and 1990s. Roth replaced Ian McShane in one of the lead roles earlier this year. Lincoln Younes and Claude Jabbour also lead...
Deadline

Deadline

133K+
Followers
37K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy