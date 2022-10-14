Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Establishing Major Boundaries With Ex Kanye West Amid His Latest Outbursts

Kim Kardashian Spread Pictures/MEGA.

Kim Kardashian has had enough with ex Kanye West amid his latest shocking outbursts. In the past, the SKIMS founder has gladly supported her children’s father through his mental health struggles, but this time, she’s reportedly giving him a dose of tough love.

A family insider told TMZ that Kim is setting up a healthy boundary for herself and “hasn’t spoken directly to him in weeks.” With the antisemitic attacks on the Jewish community, his ‘White Lives Matter” statement, and having to hire extra security at her kids’ school after he revealed where they attend, she’s done. Kanye’s friends reportedly wish she would step in because his businesses could be in jeopardy, but it’s honestly not her responsibility to fix her ex-husband’s problems.

The Yeezy founder’s pals told TMZ that he “has made attempts to reach out, but Kim won’t answer” because she has to do what is best for North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, now — and their safety is at stake. Kim didn’t even look in her ex’s direction when they attended North’s basketball game last week, and she made an exit plan that allowed her to leave without running into Kanye.

It’s hard to know how this latest Kanye episode will end, but Kim has made it very clear she cannot enable him anymore. It’s now about keeping a safe distance until he gets the serious help that he needs.

