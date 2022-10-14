ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Friday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Jake Ree off waivers from Baltimore. Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Rashaad Penny on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned LW Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Assigned D Ronnie Attard to Lehigh Valley.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from Syracuse (AHL).

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM — Announced D Domi Richardson, Ms Nicole Baxter and Jennifer Cudjoe, and F Kumi Yokoyama will not be returning for the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH — Named Whitney Hopson assistant women's basketball coach.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

Tuesday's Sports In Brief

FOOTBALL NEW YORK (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
99K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy