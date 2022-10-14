Friday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Jake Ree off waivers from Baltimore. Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Rashaad Penny on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned LW Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Assigned D Ronnie Attard to Lehigh Valley.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from Syracuse (AHL).
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM — Announced D Domi Richardson, Ms Nicole Baxter and Jennifer Cudjoe, and F Kumi Yokoyama will not be returning for the 2023 season.
|COLLEGE
SHENANDOAH — Named Whitney Hopson assistant women's basketball coach.
