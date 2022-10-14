ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries.

Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury and played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oF8tX_0iZKSJkz00
FILE – Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during warm-ups before the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t reveal Friday if Clowney suffered any setbacks, just that he isn’t ready to play.

“As you know, you want all of your guys to make it to the game,” Stefanski said. “This is the league. Guys are injured. It happens to every team. You lose a guy sometimes in pregame. Sometimes you lose them during practices. You just have to move on.”

With Clowney out, the Browns’ pass rush isn’t the same as teams can double- and triple-team star Myles Garrett. He’ll play against the Patriots after being rested this week with some lingering injuries from a car crash last month.

Ward has not cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter while trying to make a tackle last week. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league’s protocols since getting hurt.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKc3f_0iZKSJkz00
    Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs in a touchdown against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fRjj_0iZKSJkz00
    Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

This is Ward’s third concussion in the NFL. He had two during his rookie season in 2018.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will likely start in Ward’s spot opposite cornerback Greg Newsome Jr. Greedy Williams is also expected to return after being on injured reserve with a hamstring and can play outside when Newsome moves into the slot.

