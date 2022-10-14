Read full article on original website
Related
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks
Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
Millions In New York To Receive ‘Inflation’ Checks, Who Will Get
Many Empire State residents are going to get a check in the mail to help "combat inflation." Gov. Hochul and other New York leaders announced $475 million in tax relief is coming to nearly 2 million New Yorkers. 2 Million New Yorkers Will Receive $475 Million in Tax Relief. Hochul...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Hundreds of dollars more coming to New York residents
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce
Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
New York State legislators propose bill to address officer shortage
NEW YORK STATE — At a time when many area school districts are asking for additional police protection in schools, area police forces are experiencing “crisis” levels of attrition and struggling to find qualified candidates to fill those and other positions. Police officers in New York are...
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
SNAP benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are the new monthly amounts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are seeing a boost in their benefits this month. Monthly allotments for SNAP benefits – also known as food stamps – increased by 12.5%, bringing the maximum benefit level for a household of four to $939, effective Oct. 1.
Protection for the Police: New Investments In Protective Gear
It goes without saying that being a police officer is an incredibly difficult job. They are exposed to the worst that society has to offer and for the most part, the job they do is thankless. That however is kind of what all these brave men and women signed up...
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Around 2 Million NYers To Get Nearly $500M In Tax Relief Checks: Here's Who Qualifies
New Yorkers may want to keep an eye on their mailbox in the coming weeks as the state has begun sending out tax relief checks to some families in an effort to alleviate rising costs of living. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance announced that it started sending...
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product
New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0