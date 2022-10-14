ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 104.1

Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
TaxBuzz

New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks

Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
Jake Wells

Hundreds of dollars more coming to New York residents

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce

Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
96.1 The Breeze

These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
96.9 WOUR

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product

New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
OHIO STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy