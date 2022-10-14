Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Candlelight vigil to remember Port Neches-Groves student
PORT NECHES — A community in mourning came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following the sudden and unexpected death of a Port Neches-Groves High School senior. Morgan Christian, 17, died Friday, Oct. 14 of an expected medical condition and since then there have been numerous tributes...
Port Neches community gathers to mourn loss, remember life of beloved high school senior
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches Community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of one of their own. Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old. Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves students to honor late classmate with Tuesday vigil
It was a weekend of heartbreak mixed with perseverance for the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District marching band. While their weeks leading up to Friday had been spent preparing for that night’s Homecoming game and Saturday’s Region 10 University Interscholastic League Marching Contest, everything changed Friday morning when flute player Morgan Christian passed away.
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Port Arthur News
GALLERY — Port Arthur mother pleads for closure 3 years after innocent 22-year-old’s fatal shooting
BEAUMONT — Jermel Newman has a name for the person who killed her daughter: the devil. The devil, as she calls the unknown suspect, came to Port Arthur in the form of a gunman and left the family of Jasmine Newman in pain and grief. “The devil came and...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont health care center Saturday presented car show that thrilled residents
BEAUMONT — The College Street Health Care Center teamed up with SETX Motorsport on Saturday for a car show. SETX Motorsport hosted the Beaumont event, which brought joy and smiles to the faces of residents.
Book sale benefits Beaumont Public Library System
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a book lover and want to add more titles to your shelves while supporting libraries in Beaumont you won't want to miss this sale. The Friends of the Beaumont Public Library will be holding its book sale in November to benefit the city's libraries according to the group's president Elaine Wikstrom.
KFDM-TV
Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson Co. providing residents with voting information
PORT ARTHUR — The Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson County is working to provide residents with voting information ahead of elections on Nov. 8. The coalition says it's a non-partisan group and wants people in the Latino community to be familiar with candidates on the ballot. The group held...
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
Silsbee woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in January 2022 death of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday for her involvement in the January 2022 murder of man in Beaumont's West End. Mychelle Kshone Cole, 24, of Silsbee, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont. Cole plead guilty...
Lake Charles American Press
Starks woman accused of setting fire to roadside, which then spread to woods and burned seven acres
A 39-year-old Calcasieu Parish woman has been arrested for setting several fires on Jim Drake Road in Starks. Megan Moore, a member of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry communications team, said on Oct. 11 their agents arrested Tabitha Verdine for simple arson. Moore said LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators...
'Those are not safe places': Officials sharing tips, residents calling for change after deadly month on Southeast Texas roads
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are sharing tips and residents are calling for change after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians on Southeast Texas roads. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Four people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Southeast Texas in October. Two crashes occurred in...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away
The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
kogt.com
OC Bands Bring Home ONES
High School bands from Orangefield, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Bridge City, and Vidor received a one for their performances at the Region X Marching Contest held Saturday at PNG High School. The results will advance OHS, LCM and BC to the Area Round. Vidor will advance to the State Military Marching Contest...
