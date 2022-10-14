ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

KFDM-TV

Candlelight vigil to remember Port Neches-Groves student

PORT NECHES — A community in mourning came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following the sudden and unexpected death of a Port Neches-Groves High School senior. Morgan Christian, 17, died Friday, Oct. 14 of an expected medical condition and since then there have been numerous tributes...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves students to honor late classmate with Tuesday vigil

It was a weekend of heartbreak mixed with perseverance for the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District marching band. While their weeks leading up to Friday had been spent preparing for that night’s Homecoming game and Saturday’s Region 10 University Interscholastic League Marching Contest, everything changed Friday morning when flute player Morgan Christian passed away.
PORT NECHES, TX
12NewsNow

Book sale benefits Beaumont Public Library System

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a book lover and want to add more titles to your shelves while supporting libraries in Beaumont you won't want to miss this sale. The Friends of the Beaumont Public Library will be holding its book sale in November to benefit the city's libraries according to the group's president Elaine Wikstrom.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...
12NewsNow

One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

OC Bands Bring Home ONES

High School bands from Orangefield, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Bridge City, and Vidor received a one for their performances at the Region X Marching Contest held Saturday at PNG High School. The results will advance OHS, LCM and BC to the Area Round. Vidor will advance to the State Military Marching Contest...
BRIDGE CITY, TX

