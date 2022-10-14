Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.

