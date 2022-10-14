ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
James Harden shimmies on Marcus Smart: Best memes and tweets

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden crossed up Boston Celtics defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, and social media had some fun at their expense. Had James Harden converted his crossover into a made three-point field goal, then perhaps he could’ve avoided becoming a part of this meme. Yet, a wide-open shot hit nothing but the side rim, thus making Harden, along with Smart, quite meme-able.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat

The Western Conference should be very interesting this year. There were so many injuries last season to some of the conference's top stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. With them back in the mix, things could shake out differently this time around. The...
3 Terry Francona mistakes that cost the Guardians Game 5

The Cleveland Guardians are among the youngest teams in baseball, making them extra reliant on their veteran manager, Terry Francona. He failed them on Tuesday night. Tito is one of the best managers in baseball at his best. Getting the Guardians this far — on the brink of an ALCS spot — is an accomplishment in itself. Cleveland has a bright future, and Francona should play a major role in that.
Josh Naylor had the perfect reaction to taunting Yankees fans in Game 5

Guardians DH Josh Naylor tipped his cap to Yankees fans who spent much of Game 5 taunting his “rock the baby” home run celebration. The story of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians took a turn the moment Josh Naylor hit a home run in Game 4 and ran the bases while pretending to rock a baby in his arms.
