This Suns-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have been making a lot of headlines lately. Jordan Poole’s extension was widely expected. Still, the NBA world is abuzz about his new contract. On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins’ new pact was not as certain to come. Nonetheless, the Warriors made a long-term commitment to him as well.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
3 Golden State Warriors who could shock the NBA this season, including Draymond Green
It wasn’t the first time the Golden State Warriors will start a new season off an emphatic championship run. However,
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
The Lakers could create a dominant superteam by adding Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Golden State Warriors schedule and predictions
Golden State Warriors schedule: Tuesday, October 18 Game Time (ET) TV Lakers 10:00 PM TNT Point spread: Warriors -6.5 Moneyline:
NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors face off in the season opener of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Restricted free agent from the Celtics that the Pistons could steal
Yesterday was the deadline for rookie extensions for players drafted in 2019 and the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on the guys who didn’t get signed. There are several possible targets among them, including a player from one of their biggest rivals. One surprise on this list was...
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant defended Los Angeles Lakers guard and former teammate Russell Westbrook
Best Golden State Warriors gear to celebrate the start of the NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the Warriors host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Many Warriors on this team know a thing or two about the pursuit of a dynasty, and Golden State fans won’t settle for anything less. This...
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Bucks vying for No. 1; Kings crack top 20
Who’s No. 1 and where do the Sacramento Kings rank among Western Conference playoff contenders in our season-opening NBA power rankings?
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived Kemba Walker, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him after he clears waivers.
Lakers fans must see Charles Barkley’s emotional rant about Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers kickstarted the 2022-23 season on the road against the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors received their championship rings from last season, most of the expected problems showed their face for the Lakers. The biggest spotlight on the Lakers is shined directly on Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s...
James Harden shimmies on Marcus Smart: Best memes and tweets
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden crossed up Boston Celtics defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, and social media had some fun at their expense. Had James Harden converted his crossover into a made three-point field goal, then perhaps he could’ve avoided becoming a part of this meme. Yet, a wide-open shot hit nothing but the side rim, thus making Harden, along with Smart, quite meme-able.
Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
FOX Sports
NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat
The Western Conference should be very interesting this year. There were so many injuries last season to some of the conference's top stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. With them back in the mix, things could shake out differently this time around. The...
