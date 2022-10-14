Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wfft.com
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing victim who showed up at fire station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has been arrested after a traffic stop and is facing a murder charge. Police say Christina Habegger, 35, was arrested for the death of Robert Lee Higginbotham III of Fort Wayne. Higginbotham had been stabbed and showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
wfft.com
Four die from car-crash-related injuries over the weekend
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge 52-year-old man with molesting two children under 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
abc57.com
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
WANE-TV
California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman dies in early morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning in the 7900 Blk. of Decatur Rd. Authorities tell us they got to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman lying in the hallway with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.
wfft.com
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
wfft.com
New Haven crash kills one, seriously injures another
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead and another person is hospitalized after a crash in New Haven early Sunday morning. New Haven Police responded to a crash on State Road 930 near New Haven Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. They say one driver was going the wrong...
WOWO News
UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
