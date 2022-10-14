Via HockomockSports.com and Twitter, we share the results of the fall sports competition for Franklin High School on Monday, October 17, 2022. We also provide the link to the full set of Hockomock League results below. The golf results come via https://www.highschoolgolf.org/app/regions/massachusetts-boys-golf-tournaments. Field Hockey = Taunton, 0 @ Franklin, 8...

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO