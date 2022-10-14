ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC

Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'

Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels

It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Lead found in water fountains at 2 UNC dorms, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been detected in two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill residence halls, campus leaders say. The university’s Department of Environment, Health and Safety says detectable levels of lead have been found in another five buildings recently — including the Spencer and Stacy residence halls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
cbs17

UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run

OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List

According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy