"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
UNC quarterback Drake Maye for Heisman? It’s not as crazy as it might sound
It’s probably way too early to talk about Drake Maye and the Heisman Trophy. But, maybe, it’s ... not? Through seven games the UNC QB compares more than favorably to the other eight QBs who’ve won the Heisman over the past decade.
Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC
Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
Three things for NC State football to consider following its 24-9 loss to Syracuse
“We didn’t do our job,” said Wolfpack linebacker Isaiah Moore, following NC State’s 24-9 loss at Syracuse. “We gave up too many big runs and so many big points. We knew they were talented coming into the game.”
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
Penalties doomed Duke against UNC. But we learned a lot about Blue Devils in the loss
Seven second-half penalties played a big role in Duke’s loss to the Tar Heels. But Mike Elko’s program continues to show growth. “I don’t think it can be lost on anyone how far this program has come in a very short period of time,” Elko said.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels
It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
cbs17
Lead found in water fountains at 2 UNC dorms, officials say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been detected in two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill residence halls, campus leaders say. The university’s Department of Environment, Health and Safety says detectable levels of lead have been found in another five buildings recently — including the Spencer and Stacy residence halls.
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers
New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers. Near the...
cbs17
‘A good feeling:’ Lottery winner from Apex to receive $25,000 every year for life
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket now will collect a $25,000 payday every year for the rest of his life. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday identified Christopher Johnson as the latest winner of the Lucky for Life game. “The...
Knightdale High School comes together for homecoming after death of classmate in Raleigh mass shooting
Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
cbs17
UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
cbs17
UNC officials find lead in water of 57 sinks in single dorm, 13 buildings total
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is telling students not to use lead-contaminated sinks and drinking fountains in buildings and residence halls on campus. University officials confirmed Tuesday that 57 out of 84 in-room sinks at Spencer Residence Hall tested positive for...
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
‘Let your perpetual light shine on these saints’: Faith leaders lament Raleigh shooting
“Om Shanti,” Manisha Patel, director of the Hindu Society’s board of directors said. A message of peace.
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run
OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List
According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
cbs17
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
