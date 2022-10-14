Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
UM-based program expands medical services to Hungry Horse
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana recently expanded its medical services to include Greater Valley Health Center's location in Hungry Horse. The UM-based program will expand to more rural and underserved populations with the help of a federally funded grant. UM released...
NBCMontana
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
KULR8
Another season coming to a close for the Going-to-the-Sun Road
WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Another season is coming to a close for the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, as the road is set to close on Oct. 16. At midnight on Oct. 16, the east side of Going-to-the-Sun Road will close for the season. The west side of the...
Flathead Beacon
Homegrown Columbia Falls Candidates Square Off in Historically Red District
Voters in House District 3, which encompasses portions of the North Fork, Columbia Falls and the Canyon, will choose between a pair of homegrown Columbia Falls candidates when they elect either 22-year-old Republican incumbent Braxton Mitchell or his 26-year-old Democrat challenger Andrea Getts. Getts works for the food access nonprofit...
