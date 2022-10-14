Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Blinken: China ‘decided’ to seize Taiwan on ‘much faster timeline’ than expected
China has decided to accelerate its timeline to seize control over neighboring Taiwan, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a Monday event with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at Stanford University in California, Blinken said “there has been a change in the approach from Beijing toward Taiwan in recent years.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Minister: Solomons signed US-Pacific pact after indirect China references removed
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Solomon Islands only agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific island nations after indirect references to China were removed, Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele said Tuesday. The pact...
americanmilitarynews.com
Amnesty for North Koreans who leak government propaganda to South Korea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is offering amnesty to citizens who have sold propaganda lecture publications to buyers in South Korea, but only if they turn themselves in by the end of the month, sources in the country told RFA.
americanmilitarynews.com
China’s assertive attitude in South China Sea unlikely to change after Party Congress
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Communist Party kicks off its important Congress this Sunday, with Xi Jinping set to retain his position as the country’s paramount leader for another five years. Analysts say they don’t expect much change in Beijing’s policy in the South China Sea.
Hong Kong leader prioritises global talent, security in first policy address
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Making his first policy address on Wednesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee prioritised improving competitiveness and attracting more overseas talent, while also stressing the need to bolster national security in the Chinese ruled city.
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
americanmilitarynews.com
B-52 bombers, 60 warplanes fly near Russia in new joint nuke NATO exercise
U.S. B-52 bombers and around 60 other aircraft are taking part in NATO’s weeks-long nuclear exercise, which kicks off on Monday amid Russian threats of nuclear war. According to a statement by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft will take part in the nuclear exercise known as “Steadfast Noon.” A NATO official said part of the exercise would be held more than 625 miles from Russia, VOA reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report
Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
americanmilitarynews.com
If not the U.S., then who? Biden team says talk of US troop deployment to Haiti ‘premature’
Ever since the assassination of Haiti’s president last summer, the Biden administration has been planning for the possibility of the country’s potential collapse. The Department of Homeland Security has quietly readied for an unprecedented flow of refugees across the Florida Straits. And the Pentagon has gamed out what it would do if heavily armed gangs took control of the country’s seaports and fuel depots, triggering a grave humanitarian and security crisis.
Russian commander says situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow says it annexed just weeks ago.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study
A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk tweets out nuclear WW3 scenario – ‘Civilization is over’
Billionaire Elon Musk once again raised concerns about the possibility that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could turn into a nuclear war on Monday, this time laying out a scenario where Ukrainian efforts to take back Crimea set off a nuclear war. On Monday, Musk retweeted an Oct. 4 Newsweek...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military selling troops Chinese tech that China could use for spying
Smart TVs that are potentially open to Chinese spying are being sold by the U.S. military to military personnel. Popular, affordable smart TVs by state-owned Chinese manufacturers like TCL and Hisense could give the Chinese Communist Party a window into the homes of U.S. troops and civilians alike, the National Pulse first reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
Indonesia opposes ‘politicizing’ UN rights body after blocking China-Uyghur debate
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The U.N.’s human rights body should not be “used for purposes of political rivalry,” Indonesia said Friday after it voted against a U.S.-led proposal to debate China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Chinese drag UK protester into consulate then beat him
Several people gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England on Sunday to protest the People’s Republic of China. Several consulate officials then dragged one of the protesters behind the gates of the consulate and beat him in an incident that was caught on video. The chaotic incident saw...
americanmilitarynews.com
White House says North Korea nuclear talks offer still on table
The U.S. remains ready for talks with North Korea on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, while ensuring “that we have also the capabilities in the region and ready to go in case we need them,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. After a week in which a North...
americanmilitarynews.com
South Korea to boost US, Japan defense ties after missiles
South Korea said its military will strengthen security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, including the deployment of “U.S. strategic assets,” after Kim Jong Un’s North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Sunday. The provocations, in violation of United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, will strengthen sanctions against...
americanmilitarynews.com
China’s military recruiting British ex-military pilots to train their own
The Chinese military has been recruiting former British military pilots to help train up China’s own air forces. On Monday, United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense told the New York Times China has already recruited as many as 30 former British military pilots in recent years to train its military. China has mostly recruited former pilots with experience on fast-flying fighter jets, but has also heavily recruited helicopter pilots.
Ukraine Russia war – live: Top general says situation ‘difficult’ for Putin’s troops in rare admission
The new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive."The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24, using the Kremlin’s permitted terminology for the invasion.He admitted the situation in Kherson was "difficult", where his forces have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks. "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he said, adding that residents should...
americanmilitarynews.com
Fiona Hill says ‘Elon Musk is transmitting a message for Putin’
Fiona Hill, a career foreign policy specialist focused on Russia and Europeans affairs, believes the world’s richest man Elon Musk has become a message carrier for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hill gave her assessment of Musk’s recent interest in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict in an interview with Politico, published...
Comments / 0