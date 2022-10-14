Read full article on original website
Related
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Home Run in Game 5 of ALDS
NEW YORK — Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge continues to make history with the home run ball in 2022. The slugger belted a solo homer to right field in the second inning in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. That home run was the fourth...
Wichita Eagle
Guardians and Yankees Ready for Rain-Free, Do-Or-Die Game 5
Well, nothing happened last night. The Yankees and Guardians were supposed to play Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium. The gates opened at 5 p.m. ET for a 7:07 start time. At 6:20, the Yankees announced that the game would be delayed, and that they would “provide updates as available.”
Wichita Eagle
Jameson Taillon Will Start Game 1 of ALCS, If Yankees Advance
NEW YORK — If the Yankees win on Tuesday and advance to the American League Championship Series, Jameson Taillon will start in Game 1 against the Astros, according to manager Aaron Boone. Taillon was originally scheduled to pitch in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday,...
Wichita Eagle
Why We Should Be Grateful, Optimistic For Cleveland Guardians Baseball
You've seen all the memes and social media posts by now. Nobody outside of the organization thought there was even a slight chance that this team was going to be anything special. Most teams that give 17 players a chance to make their Major League debut are in full-blown rebuild...
Wichita Eagle
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Beat Padres in NLCS Game 1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. We are now to the League Championship Series round. The Philadelphia Phillies face...
Wichita Eagle
Next KC Royals manager will enter a very different situation than Mike Matheny in 2019
The next Kansas City Royals manager will inherit Mike Matheny’s job title, his office and even a large chunk of his coaching staff. Yet the situation the next skipper steps into will be vastly different, almost as if the same job appeared in an alternate reality. Not only will...
Wichita Eagle
Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks regular season tips off tomorrow night against the Houston Rockets in State Farm Arena. It has been a productive summer in Atlanta, and now we finally get to see the revamped roster in a meaningful game. It is a...
Comments / 0