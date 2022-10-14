ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Home Run in Game 5 of ALDS

NEW YORK — Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge continues to make history with the home run ball in 2022. The slugger belted a solo homer to right field in the second inning in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. That home run was the fourth...
Guardians and Yankees Ready for Rain-Free, Do-Or-Die Game 5

Well, nothing happened last night. The Yankees and Guardians were supposed to play Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium. The gates opened at 5 p.m. ET for a 7:07 start time. At 6:20, the Yankees announced that the game would be delayed, and that they would “provide updates as available.”
Jameson Taillon Will Start Game 1 of ALCS, If Yankees Advance

NEW YORK — If the Yankees win on Tuesday and advance to the American League Championship Series, Jameson Taillon will start in Game 1 against the Astros, according to manager Aaron Boone. Taillon was originally scheduled to pitch in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday,...
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Beat Padres in NLCS Game 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. We are now to the League Championship Series round. The Philadelphia Phillies face...
Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks regular season tips off tomorrow night against the Houston Rockets in State Farm Arena. It has been a productive summer in Atlanta, and now we finally get to see the revamped roster in a meaningful game. It is a...
