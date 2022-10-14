ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma (iStock).

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country.

In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.

Overall, the American West performed the best in nearly every category, thanks to a lower risk of chronic health conditions, sleep duration, and sleep quality. The American South performed the worst.

In Colorado, Colorado Springs performed the best overall, ranking as the 3rd best city for sleep nationwide. Denver was close behind in 4th and Aurora landed in a still-impressive 13th-place.

A key factor in both Colorado Springs' and Denver's high ranking was leisure time available to residents, which many residents fill with physical activity – something that keeps you healthy and wears you out.

See the full list of results here.

Comments / 10

Nikki
4d ago

Lol! I live in the Springs... Nope. Insomnia insists on being my best buddy.

Reply
7
 

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

