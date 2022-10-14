ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 9 scores

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
We've officially reached Week 9 of New Mexico high school football, and Las Cruces high schools are gearing up to fight for their postseason lives this weekend.

Sports reporter Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) and photographer Meg Potter (@megpotterphoto) will head to the Field of Dreams Friday at 7 p.m. for Las Cruces High's game against Organ Mountain and Saturday at 1 p.m. for Centennial's game against Carlsbad. Mayfield travels to Goddard Friday at 7 p.m. for its district opener.

Las Cruces and Organ Mountain are both searching for their first district win while Centennial looks to take another step toward securing the state's top overall playoff seed.

Be sure to check back to the Sun-News Sports section at lcsun-news.com and social media throughout the evening for scores from across the state.

