The Blitz – Week 8 scores & highlights
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have hit Week 8 of the high school football season. Below are the scores & highlights from the night across our area. Home team is listed on the bottom.
Friday Night Scoreboard:
Socastee 17
Conway 20 (Final)
Carolina Forest 21
Sumter 42 (Final)
South Florence 56
Myrtle Beach 21 (Final)
Wilson 7
West Florence 45 (Final)
North Myrtle Beach 0
Hartsville 49 (Final)
Waccamaw 7
Aynor 30 (Final)
Georgetown 0
Loris 48 (Final)
Manning 20
Dillon 43 (Final)
Marlboro County 22
Lakewood 50 (Final)
Darlington 7
Crestwood 41 (Final)
Kingstree 14
Andrews 42 (Final)
Lee Central 6
Marion 56 (Final)
Cheraw 23
North Central 32 (Final)
Johnsonville 14
East Clarendon 7 (Final)
Latta 6
Lake View 26 (Final)
CA Johnson 34
McBee 26 (Final)
Lamar 15
Hannah-Pamplico 8 (Final)
Carvers Bay 15
Scott’s Branch 6 (Final)
SCISA Scoreboard:
Conway Christian 14
Lee Academy 43 (Final)
Hilton Head Christian 22
Pee Dee Academy 26 (Final)
King’s Academy 13
Calhoun Academy 42 (Final)
Wilson Hall 21
Florence Christian 20 (Final)
North Carolina Scoreboard:
Lumberton (NC) 13
Douglas Byrd 14 (Final)
Scotland (NC) 21
Pinecrest 30 (Final)
Fairmont (NC) 26
East Bladen 42 (Final)
