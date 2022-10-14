Read full article on original website
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
14 people face felony charges in retail theft investigation, over 4,000 items recovered
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After weeks of investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged 14 suspects and recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from an area pawn shop. The thefts, which officials say started in mid-July, happened at area Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportsman’s Warehouse locations...
Two face murder charges in overdose death; Over 8 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An extensive investigation into the fatal overdose of a Western North Carolina resident has led to the arrest of two people. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence in Ellenboro on March 21, 2022 in reference to an overdose death. When they arrived, they found the body of 27-year-old Amanda Lee Nash at the home.
Dropped cell phone leads to suspect in McDowell County motorcycle thefts
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man was charged in the theft of two motorcycles after his cell phone was found in the area. Travis Wilson, 43, faces two counts of felonious larceny of a motor vehicle. On Sept. 28, McDowell County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Marion...
Attorneys argue to keep anti-trust complaint against HCA, Mission from being dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local government attorneys are using a recent state court decision to keep a federal anti-trust complaint against HCA Healthcare and Mission Health from being dismissed. Attorneys for Brevard, Asheville, Buncombe and Madison counties reference business court Judge Mark Davis’ decision. Brief filed in HCA,...
Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit-and-run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit-and-run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street...
"We've just outgrown the space" Mountain sheriff's office looking to expand
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Yancey County plans to relocate its 911 Communications Center, sheriff’s office and Emergency Operations Center after receiving grant and state appropriated funds. County leaders said the departments need room to expand to keep up with growth in the county. “When this building was...
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
More than a year after Fred, Legal Aid of NC still offers free help to flood survivors
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been well more than a year since the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred ravaged parts of the Western North Carolina mountains. Many survivors are still working to fully recover, and many still have questions. Legal Aid of North Carolina is holding a series...
Get vaccinated: Number of flu cases worries health officials, WNC residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While many people have focused on COVID-19 over the last few years, health officials warn that it’s important not to forget about other contagious viruses as the colder months move in. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, flu...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
Asheville mayoral candidates Manheimer, Roney square off in debate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and the seat for Asheville mayor is up for grabs. During a debate shown Monday night on My40, mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney addressed everything from policing and public safety. They also spoke about job vacancies...
Mills River addiction treatment center focuses on recovery in midlife adults
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — An addiction treatment facility in Mills River is focusing on midlife recovery. At Silver Ridge, services are tailored to midlife adults, age 35 and up, who struggle with drugs or alcohol. The focus there isn't only on finding healing, but on achieving joy, too.
Be patient: Work on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue about 2 months from completion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you've driven through north Asheville lately, you've probably seen the big changes on Merrimon Avenue. Unfortunately, it's not over yet. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the work is expected to continue for the next two months. NCDOT has converted the road to...
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
Eblen Charities Coat Giveaway underway, providing winter clothing for anyone in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eblen Charities Coat Giveaway began Tuesday and will run through Thursday, Oct. 20. Coats and other winter clothing are being given away for free to anyone who needs them. The giveaway is taking place at the space next door to the Eblen Charities office,...
