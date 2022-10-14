ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candler, NC

my40.tv

Two face murder charges in overdose death; Over 8 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An extensive investigation into the fatal overdose of a Western North Carolina resident has led to the arrest of two people. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence in Ellenboro on March 21, 2022 in reference to an overdose death. When they arrived, they found the body of 27-year-old Amanda Lee Nash at the home.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Get vaccinated: Number of flu cases worries health officials, WNC residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While many people have focused on COVID-19 over the last few years, health officials warn that it’s important not to forget about other contagious viruses as the colder months move in. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, flu...
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Asheville mayoral candidates Manheimer, Roney square off in debate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and the seat for Asheville mayor is up for grabs. During a debate shown Monday night on My40, mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney addressed everything from policing and public safety. They also spoke about job vacancies...
ASHEVILLE, NC

