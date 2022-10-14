Read full article on original website
Business First (BFST) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Business First (BFST) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $22.70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks. The performance...
Interest Rates Increases and Opportunities (Part 1)
Today, we’ll review some of my favorite picks considering these higher interest rates for each sectors.
Bear Market 2022: Is Altria Stock a Buy?
Down 25% year to date, the S&P 500 is in a tailspin, and the problem could worsen because of persistently high inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, which could pressure economic growth. Defensive stocks like Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could help investors hedge their portfolios against these challenges. Let's explore...
Daily Markets: Market Tries to Sustain Rally
Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which declined 0.13%. India’s Sensex rose 0.94%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 1.22% South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.36%, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.42% higher, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was up 1.78%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, up 1.82% on a broad rally led by Technology names.
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
U.S. to release another 10-15 mln barrels of oil to balance markets - Bloomberg reporter tweet
The United States plans to release another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the country's emergency stockpile in a bid to balance markets and keep gasoline prices from climbing, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted late on Monday. Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States plans to release another...
Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
U.S. tech giant Apple Inc has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday. Adds details from report, background. Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. tech...
Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
In the current market downturn, it's been challenging to find growth stocks capitalizing on large opportunities and also achieving profitability. This combination is the holy grail for growth investors. It generally indicates a company with a profitable business model that can flourish because it's taking market share in a lucrative industry.
FELE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $86.50, changing hands for $87.04/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Additional Support Predicted For Thai Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 25 points or 1.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,570-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday. The global forecast for...
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
NEE Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades
NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report. According...
Kroger's Expanding Empire: Is This Warren Buffett Stock a No-Brainer Buy?
The biggest grocery store chain in the country is about to get a whole lot bigger. Kroger (NYSE: KR) will be acquiring the second-biggest stand-alone chain, Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), in a $24.6 billion deal that will create a massive supermarket giant. The combined company will generate $210 billion in annual...
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today
True to its name, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) had quite the up session on the stock market Monday. The private jet charter operator saw its share price climb nearly 13% skyward on news of a fresh round of capital raising. So what. Before market open, Wheels Up said that...
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $65.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer...
A Mixed Day for Financial Stocks Has Investors Hopeful Yet Concerned
The stock market continued its topsy-turvy behavior on Monday, bouncing back from a tough week with broad-based gains. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) enjoyed the biggest gains, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) following suit with advances that were still extremely strong. Index.
