Read full article on original website
Related
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia history?
With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia.
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
First flakes of fall: Snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday in West Virginia
We had a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. The coming days, however, will see chilly temperatures and lows falling below freezing and our first taste of winter.
West Virginia sees first snow of the Fall season on Tuesday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the first big blast of cold air makes its way down towards the Ohio Valley, we also will see our first chance for snowflakes since back in April. The Set Up: A big dip in the Jetstream is allowing cold air that normally sits over Northern Canada, to move on […]
lootpress.com
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
Freeze Watch issued for Ohio and West Virginia Monday night
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that. It is a great opportunity […]
WDTV
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice day, but the comfortable temperatures come to an abrupt halt tonight. A dry cold front crossing overnight will usher in a strong flow of cold air from the northwest, keeping tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid-50s. Winds are also expected to be picking up, sustained at about 10-15mph but gusting to 25-30mph. Clouds will dominate the sky Monday, but continued NWerly flow will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes to begin snowfall Tuesday morning, just in time to make for a slick morning commute. Precipitation continues through the day but scattered, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s in the lowlands, snow in those areas changes to a rain/snow mix, or rain entirely. However, the higher terrain stays cold enough to maintain snowfall. This scattered activity continues through Tuesday night, and overnight as temperatures fall again, precip everywhere transitions back to snow. This will then affect the Wednesday morning commute, then the snow tapers off through the remainder of the morning, likely gone by the afternoon. For accumulation, highest elevations are looking at about half an inch to an inch, and the further down the mountains you go, the lower that total will be, all the way down to just a dusting.
WDTV
DOH: Maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Maintenance crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways in counties across north-central West Virginia are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86...
WVNT-TV
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
wvpublic.org
Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.
In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
WDTV
Coldest temps of the season on their way
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was beautiful, sunny day, just a bit windy thanks to a dry cold front crossing over us. Tomorrow, expect temperatures around average (mid to upper 60s), a mix of clouds and sun, and less wind, but still a little breezy. In the PM, there may come a bit of showers; they’re mostly expected to stay in the south of the state, but a few showers could jut up into our southern and/or eastern counties. Overnight into Monday, another strong front crosses over us, ushering in strong northwesterly flow, dropping temperatures significantly. Monday is likely to just be cloudy and windy, but as strong flow persists, we may start to see flurries showing up early Tuesday morning, especially in the mountains. This precip may not last all day; the most precipitation will come later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where it would be more likely for the lowlands to see precipitation, if at all. In the lowlands, it may be more of a rain/snow mix, but the mountains can expect temperatures to be cold enough to sustain snow. Highest elevations could see half an inch to an inch of accumulation by the end of the snow late Wednesday morning, and the farther down the mountains you go, you’re looking at a dusting at most. Still, this could be a nuisance for travel, so drive carefully in your morning commute. Temperatures will reconcile under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, getting back to the 60s for next weekend.
Kroger wants to hire hundreds in West Virginia and Ohio
Kroger Mid-Atlantic is looking to fill hundreds of full-time and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage in 10 years
If you want to enjoy West Virginia's fall foliage, this is the weekend to do it.
Metro News
Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
Comments / 2