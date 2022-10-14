Senior Night comes only once a year, so when it came last Friday, Verona was prepared. Verona’s effort to best Glen Ridge paid off when the team defeated them 18-6. Although the night was a success, it was also a heartfelt farewell to the seniors, as this will likely be their last home game. Before the game, the marching band, cheerleading, and football seniors went in procession with their parents. They then announced their future plans at college, what they planned to major in, and a special message for their parents.

VERONA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO