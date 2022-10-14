Read full article on original website
Woman’s Club Seeks Sponsors For ‘Share Your Light’ Night
On Saturday, December 10, the Verona Woman’s Club and the Juniorettes will hold their annual Share Your Light Night. Thousands of luminaria will be lit at 5 p.m. in the Civic Center and throughout Verona, symbolizing neighborhood unity. Club members are contacting local businesses asking for their support of...
Library To Host Reading Of ‘Sleepy Hollow’
On Wednesday, October 26, at 7 p.m., the Verona Public Library invites you to spend an evening with one of Marie Antoinette’s best friends (portrayed in full costume by Alisa Dupuy) who has a special reason for sharing Washington Irving’s timeless story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
A Cabaret About Villains
Verona High School students, under the direction of Ms. Christine Nevill will present their first ever fall cabaret, “Villainous,” on Wednesday, October 26, at 7 p.m. “Villainous” will showcase the vocal talents of VHS students as they present song by villains, about villains, and for villains. A fun and slightly spooky evening that will bring a smile to your face and might leave you humming villainous songs for days.
2022 BOE Election: Question Five
Americans have been taking a hard look at diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in recent years. DEI is about racial issues, to be sure, but also about different genders, the treatment of people with mental and physically disabilities, and other issues that can appear to set people apart, but shouldn’t.
Senior Night Redemption For Football
Senior Night comes only once a year, so when it came last Friday, Verona was prepared. Verona’s effort to best Glen Ridge paid off when the team defeated them 18-6. Although the night was a success, it was also a heartfelt farewell to the seniors, as this will likely be their last home game. Before the game, the marching band, cheerleading, and football seniors went in procession with their parents. They then announced their future plans at college, what they planned to major in, and a special message for their parents.
