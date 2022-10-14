Warning: This post contains mentions of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse. Please proceed thoughtfully. Abigail Breslin is supporting survivors of domestic abuse after candidly sharing her own experience on Instagram on Oct. 14. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the "Stillwater" star revealed she had been in an abusive relationship for two years, during which time she was "beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries . . . injuries most people didn't even see." To conceal her wounds, the actor added that she would use concealer and caked-on foundation to "hide any and all bruises, because in some way, I still cared for this person."

1 DAY AGO