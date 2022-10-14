Read full article on original website
How to Support Someone Going Through a Psychiatric Episode
Though the term "psychosis" may be thrown around loosely, the diagnosis is often much deeper than describing someone's erratic or abnormal behavior. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a period of psychosis is what happens when an individual's "thoughts and perceptions are disturbed" and they "have difficulty understanding what is real and what is not."
Oprah Winfrey Reflects on Recovering From Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries Last Year
Oprah Winfrey revealed she underwent back-to-back knee surgeries last year. The 68-year-old media mogul and gardening enthusiast discussed the experience for the first time during a virtual "The Life You Want" class that live streamed on her Oprah Daily website on Oct. 11. "I had double knee surgery last year," she said in conversation with humanistic psychologist Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November."
Selma Blair on the Health Red Flags That Forced Her to Walk Away From "DWTS"
After an inspiring run, Selma Blair is taking her final bow on "Dancing With the Stars." The 50-year-old actress became a fan favorite thanks to her elegant dancing and determination to compete through the symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS), but she says that the demands the show placed on her body ultimately became too much to push through.
Abigail Breslin Reflects on Surviving Domestic Abuse: "I Felt So Unworthy of Anyone's Love"
Warning: This post contains mentions of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse. Please proceed thoughtfully. Abigail Breslin is supporting survivors of domestic abuse after candidly sharing her own experience on Instagram on Oct. 14. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the "Stillwater" star revealed she had been in an abusive relationship for two years, during which time she was "beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries . . . injuries most people didn't even see." To conceal her wounds, the actor added that she would use concealer and caked-on foundation to "hide any and all bruises, because in some way, I still cared for this person."
Zoë Kravitz Gets Real About the Pressures of Social Media: "It's a Power Struggle"
Zoë Kravitz's social media presence has been a balancing act. She's struggled with shaping her online persona in an era in which one's posts can be conflated with their entire identity. In an interview with Elle, published Oct. 13, the 33-year-old actor opened up about the role social media has played in her life and her career, and spoiler alert: it's complicated. "I have had my ups and downs with [social media]," Kravitz said. "I'm sure it's helped my career in some ways, but I also think it's hurt it."
First They Came For Our Laugh-Cry Emoji; Now It's Our Thumbs Up
The emoji police are back at it again. First they came for our crying laughing face, and now they're literally coming for our hearts — the red heart emoji specifically. According to a survey of 2,000 people, conducted by Perspectus Global, people between the ages of 16-29 think those who use it are "officially old." The OK hand, lipstick kiss mark, and the delightfully direct poop emoji, were also designated as outdated. The worst offender? The thumbs-up emoji, the universal sign for "all good," is now ironically considered hostile or rude.
