A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why

Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
Getting Comfortable With the Discomfort of Hearing Loss

One of the reasons hearing loss is so frustrating is that it can't be controlled. Letting others know about one's hearing loss and asking them to assist can improve many listening situations. Adjusting what one can control, rather than focusing on frustration or anger, creates better communication. One of the...
The Difference Between A, B, AB, and O Blood Types

Someone needs blood or platelets every 2 seconds in the United States, and nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year. A car accident victim can require 100 units of blood, and one donation can save 3 lives. The importance of blood donation is obvious. But before you can donate blood, you should know your blood group. The most common method of classifying human blood is the ABO blood group system. Please continue reading to learn more about the four major blood groups and what they mean for blood transfusions.
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
Paris Hilton, 41, Urges Her Followers To Take Care Of Themselves After Losing Her Grandmother To Cancer 20 Years Ago. If You Want To Be Your Own Health Advocate, Make Sure To Keep Up With Regular Cancer Screenings.

Paris Hilton, 41, recently posted about getting a full body MRI scan in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and World Mental Health Day. She lost her beloved grandmother to breast cancer 20 years ago. Screenings are critical to getting a cancer diagnosis early, but it’s important to note that...
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...

