When was the earliest snow in West Virginia history?
With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia.
lootpress.com
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
Gov. Justice announces New Fall Monster Trout Stocking Program
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced the launch of a new fall Monster Trout stocking program to coincide with West Virginia’s regular fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, 2022. The new Monster Trout stocking also includes a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. Anglers who hit the water during this special stocking will be greeted with peak fall foliage occurring across West Virginia, producing the best color in more than a decade. “As a lifelong angler who loves West Virginia with everything that’s in me, I can’t tell you how proud...
wvpublic.org
Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.
In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
West Virginia Air National Guard visit local schools
Fayette County, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Air National Guard recruiters were at Fayette Institute of Technology (FIT) on Friday, October 14, 2022. Lee Drake, instructor of the FIT Automotives class, hosted recruiters in his classroom. “They are basically showing the students different aspects of the Guard and things they have to offer,” Drake said. “We […]
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
West Virginia’s Episcopal Church Bishop has retired
One of the leading religious figures in the State of West Virginia has officially retired.
West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
State Farm ranks WV 17 in animal collision claims, 1 in risk of animal/vehicle crash
A recent study from State Farm has found that West Virginia drivers ranked 17th in the nation for the number of animal collisions claimed.
Metro News
Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
lootpress.com
Gov. Justice visits GameChanger Prevention Education Program pilot school to check-in on progress
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice visited Spring Mills Middle School in Martinsburg today to check-in with sixth grade students on the progress of the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Spring Mills Middle School is one of 12 pilot schools for the 2022-2023 school year to participate in the...
West Virginia sees first snow of the Fall season on Tuesday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the first big blast of cold air makes its way down towards the Ohio Valley, we also will see our first chance for snowflakes since back in April. The Set Up: A big dip in the Jetstream is allowing cold air that normally sits over Northern Canada, to move on […]
West Virginia police looking for teen who escaped police custody on the way to jail
UPDATE: 7News has found the name of the escapee who was arrested yesterday after he escaped from police custody. The arrested is Asael Jiminez-Garcia West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a teenager who escaped police custody on his way to the Northern Regional Jail. Police say Joaquin Luna-Hernandez, 18, escaped police custody around […]
West Virginia leaders react to forecast for a recession next year
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of America’s largest credit agencies is warning the United States is headed for a mild recession early next year. Fueled by record-high prices at the gas pumps and sharp cost increase at the grocery store, inflation remains above 8% for the first time in 40 years. Now, Fitch Ratings, one […]
New West Virginia law expected to make towns look better, officials say
The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to become delinquent had 18 months to pay them, with interest, […]
Will McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pails be sold in West Virginia?
The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald's just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get them at your local West Virginia McDonald's?
First flakes of fall: Snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday in West Virginia
We had a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. The coming days, however, will see chilly temperatures and lows falling below freezing and our first taste of winter.
West Virginia woman sentenced in election nomination fraud case
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced on a misdemeanor charge in an election fraud case. According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Kathryn Nestor of Vienna, West Virginia entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of “False Swearing” in August for signing the names of others upon a […]
