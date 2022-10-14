ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

lootpress.com

WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces New Fall Monster Trout Stocking Program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced the launch of a new fall Monster Trout stocking program to coincide with West Virginia’s regular fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, 2022. The new Monster Trout stocking also includes a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. Anglers who hit the water during this special stocking will be greeted with peak fall foliage occurring across West Virginia, producing the best color in more than a decade. “As a lifelong angler who loves West Virginia with everything that’s in me, I can’t tell you how proud...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.

In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Air National Guard visit local schools

Fayette County, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Air National Guard recruiters were at Fayette Institute of Technology (FIT) on Friday, October 14, 2022. Lee Drake, instructor of the FIT Automotives class, hosted recruiters in his classroom. “They are basically showing the students different aspects of the Guard and things they have to offer,” Drake said. “We […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

New West Virginia law expected to make towns look better, officials say

 The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to become delinquent had 18 months to pay them, with interest, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman sentenced in election nomination fraud case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced on a misdemeanor charge in an election fraud case. According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Kathryn Nestor of Vienna, West Virginia entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of “False Swearing” in August for signing the names of others upon a […]
VIENNA, WV

