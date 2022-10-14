Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Boos & Brews Street Festival set for Oct. 28 in Mooresville
The Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic is returning for its second year, and the community is invited to come and join in this free, family-friendly event. Scheduled for Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m., the festival, held in partnership with Ghostface Brewing and Southern...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Inaugural Iredell Health Foundation Heart of Jazz raises $56K
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, raised more than $56,000 for local heart health at its first annual Heart of Jazz event Oct. 13 in Mooresville. Attendees were treated to an evening of live music and celebration, featuring Dr. Ray Georgeson, a cardiologist, and Mo...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Currently adoption fees for dogs and cats are $10. Come and meet them.
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
Man risks life to save wife after house caught fire in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man risked his own life to save his wife when their home caught fire. Firefighters said the Clarks were seconds from death, but they are now in intensive care at the Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Ella Clark, 72, and Charles Clark, 73, are in stable condition, but the husband who used his body as a shield for his wife isn’t recovering as fast.
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Truck crashes into Walmart, ends up in deli area of Taylorsville big box store
Walmart in Taylorsville was closed for around nine hours after a truck crashed through the front wall on Sunday. At around 9 a.m., a 2017 four-door Ford pickup truck struck the front wall of the store, Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman said. The truck broke through the wall and into the deli.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Speak Life and Live's Soulful Sunday Jazz a success
The Frank and Linda Johnson Family Trust sponsored this year’s Speak Life and Live Soulful Sunday Jazz fundraiser. To commemorate the second annual jazz event and the sixth anniversary of the small-but-powerful organization, community members from all across Iredell gathered at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Mooresville for a time of fellowship, music and fun.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 2-8
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-8. AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care Statesville, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville. Taqueria Los Jarochos 2, Hebert Marino Madrigal, Statesville. Skinner’s Seafood To Go, Ronald...
WCNC
ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Broke Ground On City’s First 2 Build-To-Rent Communities
The City of Charlotte just broke ground on our region first ever ‘build-to-rent’ (BTR) communities, a concept that has been gaining traction as home prices continue to climb ever higher. HARMON Ballantyne and HARMON Five Points are being built and managed by a partnership between Crescent Communities and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
Group demanding change of North Carolina high school mascot says school board refuses to respond
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“For nearly 10 years, the ElderCenter has been catering to senior adults. The center, according to Executive Director Dot Blackwelder, is there to provide care for elderly adults while their loved ones, during the day, can accomplish other things. ‘We do all kinds of activities,’ Blackwelder said.” (10/17)
Charlotte Stories
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center
CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
country1037fm.com
Gallery: A Stroll Through North Carolina’s Most Historical National Treasure
When you live around here, sometimes you forget King Mountain, North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most historical treasures. And this very important spot in Kings Mountain just so happens to be a gorgeous place to enjoy the fall foliage. Every school from across North Carolina comes and teaches the kids about the battle of Kings Mountain. This weekend my family and I took a stroll through the place that many say turned the tide of the revolutionary period in the United States.
Veterinarians report uptick in respiratory disease in dogs across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Local veterinarians are reporting a rise in respiratory disease among dogs across Charlotte. Some of those cases are becoming severe. Channel 9 spoke with Charlotte Animal Referral, who says they are seeing about a patient a day. There has been at least one or two more dogs in the hospital at all times for the disease over the last couple of months.
