Recall alert: Ancheer recalls about 22K e-bikes amid fire, explosion risks

Ancheer on Thursday recalled about 22,000 e-bikes after at least four customers were burned by faulty lithium-ion batteries.

The affected bikes have Model No. AM001907 and were sold online at www.aliexpress.com, www.ancheer.shop, www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com, www.newegg.com, www.overstock.com, www.rakuten.com, www.sears.com, www.walmart.com and www.wish.com from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930 each.

To date, China-based Ancheer has fielded six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions or sparking, including four reports of burn injuries.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

Consumers may contact Ancheer by calling 888-661-1330 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday; via email at service@ancheer.shop; or online at www.ancheer.shop/recalls.

©2022 Cox Media Group