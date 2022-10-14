Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WPMI
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
WPMI
Former Prichard firefighter wants community to know the challenges department faces
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.
WPMI
More Baldwin Co. cities edge closer to embracing medical marijuana dispensaries
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the subject that is being handled with kid gloves in city council chambers across Alabama- the approval of setting up medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits. At last night's council meeting, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan approached a vote on the subject with...
WPMI
City of Mobile to break ground on Maryvale Place: new, affordable housing development
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, the City of Mobile will be joined by representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several local officials to break ground on a much-needed affordable housing development. Once construction is complete, Maryvale Place will be...
WPMI
Mobile mother charged in death of six-year-old son
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile mother has been charged with chemical endangerment that caused the death of a child. Last December, investigators found the boy -whom neighbors identified as Christian Rankins- after his mother was found unresponsive with life threatening injuries in a parking lot on Schillinger Road. In a press release, MPD stated the 44-year-old mother "was possibly involved in the death."
WPMI
Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
WPMI
Squatters facing eviction from makeshift homes on property belonging to Hankin's Middle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to court records filed by the Mobile County School System multiple people are living in a trailer, a dilapidated house, some sheds, and other structures on property belonging to the school system. MCPSS filed an eviction notice back in February, but say residents Rodney...
WPMI
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
WPMI
Coat drive honors local little girl who lost battle with Covid
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One family is choosing to honor the life of a beloved little girl by turning around and helping the community. “Gigi”, as she was affectionately known by her aunt and godmother Sonya Webb, is being described as a fighter. “Her real name is Gabriella...
WPMI
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
WPMI
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
WPMI
Ladd-Peebles General Manager speaks out after discussions leaked about stadium's future
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Ladd-Peebles Stadium Manager is speaking out for the first time since discussions were leaked about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd from the city. So far, NBC 15 knows the MCPSS has said it's exploring several options for Williamson High...
WPMI
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
WPMI
Baldwin County non-profit needs help giving Christmas gifts to kids in need
A local non-profit needs your help making the holidays bright for children in need in south Baldwin County. Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores provides food and rental assistance to low-income families, but during the holidays, they also hope to give struggling parents one less thing to worry about. Stan...
WPMI
Mobile Baykeeper reveals test results for PFAS in Mobile Bay Watershed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the effects of PFAS become better understood, Mobile Baykeeper is investigating their prevalence in the Mobile Bay Watershed and considering methods to defend our waterways from this pollution. In our efforts to better understand the issue, we collected samples for PFAS compounds in the...
WPMI
City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival Oct. 29
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29,...
WPMI
Save the date for the 2022 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast Gala
The 7th Annual Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at The Locale located at 4128 Government Blvd. Mobile, AL 36693. By hosting its annual Gala, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast continues to assist local cancer patients with. immediate needs such as co-pays, mortgages, rent, utilities, groceries,...
WPMI
Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...
WPMI
Austal takes on 3D printing venture, opens door for possible Mobile facility
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 3D printing—it’s the wave of the future, and it’s now hitting a stride in our military sector. “It’s the answer to the supply chain issues,” said Austal Vice president of Business Development and External Affairs, Larry Ryder. Austal’s company, Electrawatch...
WPMI
Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Mobile Saenger Theatre
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Mobile Saenger Theatre on Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $27 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Presented by Emporium Presents and 96.1 The Rocket.
