ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Former Prichard firefighter wants community to know the challenges department faces

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Mobile mother charged in death of six-year-old son

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile mother has been charged with chemical endangerment that caused the death of a child. Last December, investigators found the boy -whom neighbors identified as Christian Rankins- after his mother was found unresponsive with life threatening injuries in a parking lot on Schillinger Road. In a press release, MPD stated the 44-year-old mother "was possibly involved in the death."
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Coat drive honors local little girl who lost battle with Covid

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One family is choosing to honor the life of a beloved little girl by turning around and helping the community. “Gigi”, as she was affectionately known by her aunt and godmother Sonya Webb, is being described as a fighter. “Her real name is Gabriella...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
HURLEY, MS
WPMI

Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Baykeeper reveals test results for PFAS in Mobile Bay Watershed

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the effects of PFAS become better understood, Mobile Baykeeper is investigating their prevalence in the Mobile Bay Watershed and considering methods to defend our waterways from this pollution. In our efforts to better understand the issue, we collected samples for PFAS compounds in the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival Oct. 29

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Save the date for the 2022 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast Gala

The 7th Annual Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at The Locale located at 4128 Government Blvd. Mobile, AL 36693. By hosting its annual Gala, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast continues to assist local cancer patients with. immediate needs such as co-pays, mortgages, rent, utilities, groceries,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy