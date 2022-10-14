ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville

By Kylie Kidd
 4 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly.

The Martinsville Police Department says the incident happened in the 405 block of Forest Street at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The person who reported the fire to the 9-1-1 dispatch center said there may have been someone inside the home. After firefighters arrived and began to put out the fire they discovered a body that was unidentifiable.

Police said the body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and nothing is known about the victim.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Martinsville Fire Department and the Martinsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation. They say no foul play is suspected.

