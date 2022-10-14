ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Man leads police on chase going 100 mph with child in the car

EAST UNION TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police say a Mount Carmel man is facing charges after fleeing from police with a 10-year-old child in the car. According to Skook News, the East Union Township Police say that on Sunday around 8:45 PM, an officer was monitoring the 900 Block of Center Street in Sheppton when he observed a Black Acura Convertible.
SHEPPTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police make multiple arrests in year-long investigation into crack sales

Williamsport, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was charged with two felonies after detectives witnessed him deliver crack to a confidential informant, according to an affidavit. The observations were part of a year-long investigation into a drug enterprise being run out of two homes in Williamsport, investigators said. Four people were charged for several deliveries of crack to confidential informants. Nathaniel Silas Craig-Reeder, Adam Craig, and Latoya Brown were all charged...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail

DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Teen arrested after allegedly stealing two cars, crashing one

JACKSON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke teen accused of shooting at the Lake-Lehman High School gymnasium in July is behind bars again. He was taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle, leaving behind an intoxicated friend, and stealing another vehicle. According to the Jackson Township...
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two suspects expected to plead guilty to murder

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a year since the remains of two small girls were found buried in the backyard of their home. Two of the four suspects involved in the murders are expected to plead guilty. 27-year-old Echo Butler was scheduled for an arraignment and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Bear sighting leads to fatal crash in Luzerne Co.

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 58-year-old Exeter man died from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash on State Route 11 in Plymouth Township Saturday, which also left three others injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, identified as 58-year-old Richard P. Kazmerick, was driving northbound...
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Man pled guilty to gun possession to further drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man pleaded guilty to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, admitted to possessing a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Coroner called to the scene of Pittston Township crash

PITTSTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Pittston Township this afternoon. Pittston Township Police and the Coroner's Office are releasing limited information at this time pending next of kin notification. It's currently unclear how many victims were...
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy