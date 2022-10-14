Read full article on original website
Man leads police on chase going 100 mph with child in the car
EAST UNION TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police say a Mount Carmel man is facing charges after fleeing from police with a 10-year-old child in the car. According to Skook News, the East Union Township Police say that on Sunday around 8:45 PM, an officer was monitoring the 900 Block of Center Street in Sheppton when he observed a Black Acura Convertible.
Police make multiple arrests in year-long investigation into crack sales
Williamsport, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was charged with two felonies after detectives witnessed him deliver crack to a confidential informant, according to an affidavit. The observations were part of a year-long investigation into a drug enterprise being run out of two homes in Williamsport, investigators said. Four people were charged for several deliveries of crack to confidential informants. Nathaniel Silas Craig-Reeder, Adam Craig, and Latoya Brown were all charged...
Driver to face charges after 2 crashes damage 6 vehicles and shut Route 22, police say
The crash that shut down Route 22 East on Monday morning in Bethlehem Township was actually two wrecks — the first of which was caused by an impaired driver and led to the other mayhem, Pennsylvania State Police report. A 41-year-old Phillipsburg man was driving a black Camaro about...
One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
One apprehended, another at large following police chase in Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Pocono Township Police pursued two motorcycles on a chase in Monroe County on Saturday; they were able to apprehend one driver, but the other is still at large. Officials say that around 1:10 PM on Saturday, a Pocono Township Police Officer spotted a black...
Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged
Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail
DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
Teen arrested after allegedly stealing two cars, crashing one
JACKSON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke teen accused of shooting at the Lake-Lehman High School gymnasium in July is behind bars again. He was taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle, leaving behind an intoxicated friend, and stealing another vehicle. According to the Jackson Township...
Year-long investigation leads to two drug-related arrests in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — After nearly a year of investigating, the Lehman Township Police Department has arrested two people they say were selling a variety of illegal drugs in the Lakesilkworth area. Police executed a search warrant at 247 Lakeside Drive, Lake Silkworth, on Friday. Officials say...
Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County Updated
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. According to Monroe County Crime Watch, the alleged criminals are still on the run from their warrants.
Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
Convicted bank robber back in jail after allegedly threatening ex, smashing car windows
NEWPORT TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man released from prison in March after serving two years for a bank robbery is now facing new charges after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and smashing windows on her vehicle. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 32-year-old Aaron Lee...
Two suspects expected to plead guilty to murder
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a year since the remains of two small girls were found buried in the backyard of their home. Two of the four suspects involved in the murders are expected to plead guilty. 27-year-old Echo Butler was scheduled for an arraignment and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, at […]
Bear sighting leads to fatal crash in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 58-year-old Exeter man died from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash on State Route 11 in Plymouth Township Saturday, which also left three others injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, identified as 58-year-old Richard P. Kazmerick, was driving northbound...
Man pled guilty to gun possession to further drug trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man pleaded guilty to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, admitted to possessing a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem […]
Police looking for diesel fuel thief in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County. State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Police continue to investigate.
Coroner called to the scene of Pittston Township crash
PITTSTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Pittston Township this afternoon. Pittston Township Police and the Coroner's Office are releasing limited information at this time pending next of kin notification. It's currently unclear how many victims were...
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
