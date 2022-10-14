Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition
SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
KEVN
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
KEVN
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.
sdpb.org
Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
Black Hills Pioneer
Renovations to Evans Park launches community uproar
SPEARFISH — As part of the Spearfish Parks and Rec playground renovation plan, Evans Park is scheduled for equipment upgrades, which has caused major concerns throughout the community regarding the playground’s primary fixture – the rocket ship slide. “It’s not just as objective as kind of you...
KEVN
Help winterizing homes for low income families
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
KEVN
Afternoon of the Lab-rat-or at Tails ‘n Training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
KEVN
South Dakota’s public school report card shows fewer students attend class
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
kotatv.com
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
KEVN
Rush gears up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush is set to hit the ice for the season opener. Rapid City will play in Utah Friday night. It’s a rematch of last year’s playoff series that the Grizzlies won in six games. The Rush will play its home opener next Friday October 28th.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
KEVN
Encouraging community awareness campaign held to better understand what poverty looks like in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People were invited to view poverty through the lens of someone else. The event called Different Lens was hosted by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and was held with the intention of spreading community awareness. Monday’s luncheon encouraged people to understand what poverty looks like...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
KEVN
Douglas school bus driver cited following crash with 47 students onboard
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Douglas School District bus driver was cited Tuesday afternoon for failing to yield, causing a crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. None of the 47 students on the bus were injured but a 68-year-old Rapid City woman driving a...
KEVN
Rapid City attorney discusses how to make SD elections more secure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday the Pennington County Board of Commissioners received some recommendations on election laws that could help eliminate what some see as a grey area. Words matter and the way a law is worded can impact how the law is implemented. A local attorney presented some...
KEVN
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
newscenter1.tv
Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning
According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
