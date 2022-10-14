ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition

SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
KEYSTONE, SD
KEVN

Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Renovations to Evans Park launches community uproar

SPEARFISH — As part of the Spearfish Parks and Rec playground renovation plan, Evans Park is scheduled for equipment upgrades, which has caused major concerns throughout the community regarding the playground’s primary fixture – the rocket ship slide. “It’s not just as objective as kind of you...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Help winterizing homes for low income families

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Afternoon of the Lab-rat-or at Tails ‘n Training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

South Dakota’s public school report card shows fewer students attend class

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

Rush gears up for season opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush is set to hit the ice for the season opener. Rapid City will play in Utah Friday night. It’s a rematch of last year’s playoff series that the Grizzlies won in six games. The Rush will play its home opener next Friday October 28th.
RAPID CITY, SD
newsdakota.com

Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning

According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
RAPID CITY, SD

