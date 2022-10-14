ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

John Frederick TenCate

John Frederick TenCate, 85, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. John was born in Holland on November 3, 1936, to Benjamin & Jeanette TenCate. He served in the United States Army (Korean War) from 1953 – 1956. He married his wife, Marjorie Bronkhorst, in Holland on June 22, 1956, and they returned to Texas to finish his military service. After the military, they moved back to Holland where John worked as a mechanic for VandenBerg Buick before joining the Holland Post Office where he loved delivering mail to his many commercial and residential stops. An accidental fall on the ice shortened his career but he always talked about the great friends and animals on his route. John faced many challenges during his lifetime and eventually found a passion for woodworking and camping. Many friends and family have his woodworking accomplishments in their homes/yards. When not at home, John and Marge were “on the road” with their motorhome.
HOLLAND, MI
Human Relations Commission Seeking Nominations

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 18, 2022) – Do you know an individual or an organization that exemplifies the virtues of social justice by promoting equal opportunity and access for all? If so, then now’s the time to nominate them for the Human Relations Commission’s 2022 Social Justice Awards. Social Justice Awards are given annually in the categories of Housing, Education, Employment, Government/Community Relations, and Health Services. There is also a Student/Youth category for students ages 13-19. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, December 2, 2022. Award recipients will be notified in December and recognized at the Social Justice Awards ceremony at City Hall in January 2023.
Zeeland City Council to Consider Renovation of Sligh Factory Tonight

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 17, 2022) – The dream of a 45 to 50-unit apartment building on the site of a former furniture factory in Zeeland could take another step towards reality tonight. The city council will consider during its biweekly meeting a development and reimbursement agreement with Geenen...
ZEELAND, MI

