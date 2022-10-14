Read full article on original website
Gabe Landeskog’s Avalanche return from injury still unclear: ‘Whenever a player isn’t starting the season, and it’s starting to drag out, there’s going to be a concern’
DENVER — Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog still has no clear timetable to return from injury after a “late developing” slowdown in his recovery, coach Jared Bednar told reporters Saturday after practice. On opening night, Landeskog gingerly skated with the Stanley Cup pregame during the celebration at Ball Arena. But the Avs (1-1-0) do not expect the imminent return of Landeskog or injured forward Darren Helm ahead of Monday night’s road test at the Minnesota Wild. ...
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
“Sometimes we play defense like we’re a ... junior team," said Mats Zuccarello.
Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless.Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin tacked on an empty-netter.Kirill Kaprizov's second score...
NHL
Recap: Avalanche 6, Wild 3
Colorado picked up a 6-3 win over Minnesota on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Avalanche are now 2-1-0 on the season. Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin both paced the Avalanche with respective three-point...
Yardbarker
Sharks Look to Save Their Prospects From a Disastrous Season
The San Jose Sharks have begun the 2022-23 season with nothing more than a whimper. After multiple crushing defeats at the hands of the Nashville Predators, the Sharks were looking to get on the right track by taking down the Carolina Hurricanes. However, that was not the case, and they got snuffed out in the game’s final moments. To make matters worse, the Chicago Blackhawks wiped the floor with them despite being in full-rebuild mode. Needless to say, the year is starting off on the wrong foot.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 17, 2022 | 4-game road trip begins Tuesday
After practice today, the Sabres will head out west for a four-game road trip. Stick with Sabres.com and the team's social channels for exclusive content all week. Buffalo next plays Tuesday night in Edmonton. Faceoff is at 9 p.m. on MSG with pregame coverage on MSG kicking things off at 8:30.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: VAN @ WSH - 17:02 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed Nick Jensen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Alex Ovechkin's goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, "a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered 'off-side,' provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line."
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson
On Oct. 7, the Chicago Blackhawks made a late night transaction the day before their final preseason contest. General manager Kyle Davidson took advantage of the salary cap-strapped Vancouver Canucks with a trade that gained the team yet another future asset. Defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jason Dickinson exchanged scenery, with Stillman going to the Vancouver and Dickinson to Chicago. With this move, the Canucks gained $1.3 million in cap space, but they also gave up of 2023 second-round pick to the Blackhawks.
