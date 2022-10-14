Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.
Black Hills Pioneer
Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition
SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
KEVN
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
KEVN
Help winterizing homes for low income families
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
KEVN
Sturgis City Council approves funding for continued ambulance services to Lawrence County - clipped version
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis brothers to compete at Indian National Finals Rodeo
STURGIS, S.D. – Jackson and Kashton Ford are no strangers when it comes to competing in rodeos across South Dakota. But this week, the brothers from Sturgis have an opportunity to compete on a national stage. Kashton and Jackson are gearing up to compete at the Indian National Finals...
newscenter1.tv
How Rapid City Solid Waste is limiting Halloween trash this year
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Solid Waste is teaming up with a national program designed to reduce the amount of Halloween candy wrappers going to landfills. Rapid City is joining Rubicon for its fourth annual Trick or Trash. Rubicon is a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling businesses.
KELOLAND TV
Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
KEVN
Afternoon of the Lab-rat-or at Tails ‘n Training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
KELOLAND TV
The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
KELOLAND TV
Hiker rescued on Custer County trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Little Devil’s Tower Trail. Officials say a hiker...
KEVN
Rapid City attorney discusses how to make SD elections more secure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday the Pennington County Board of Commissioners received some recommendations on election laws that could help eliminate what some see as a grey area. Words matter and the way a law is worded can impact how the law is implemented. A local attorney presented some...
KEVN
South Dakota’s public school report card shows fewer students attend class
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
KEVN
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
sdpb.org
Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14. Authorities in Rapid City used security photos and videos to determine that Jordan Hare hit and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart with his 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the early morning hours on Friday.
