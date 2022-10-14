ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition

SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
KEYSTONE, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion

South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Help winterizing homes for low income families

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis brothers to compete at Indian National Finals Rodeo

STURGIS, S.D. – Jackson and Kashton Ford are no strangers when it comes to competing in rodeos across South Dakota. But this week, the brothers from Sturgis have an opportunity to compete on a national stage. Kashton and Jackson are gearing up to compete at the Indian National Finals...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

How Rapid City Solid Waste is limiting Halloween trash this year

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Solid Waste is teaming up with a national program designed to reduce the amount of Halloween candy wrappers going to landfills. Rapid City is joining Rubicon for its fourth annual Trick or Trash. Rubicon is a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Afternoon of the Lab-rat-or at Tails ‘n Training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
RAPID CITY, SD
newsdakota.com

Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hiker rescued on Custer County trail

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Little Devil’s Tower Trail. Officials say a hiker...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

South Dakota’s public school report card shows fewer students attend class

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14. Authorities in Rapid City used security photos and videos to determine that Jordan Hare hit and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart with his 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the early morning hours on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy