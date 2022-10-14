ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico Supreme Court to take on gerrymandering question

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWD9P_0iZKJzZK00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With less than a month until New Mexico’s first election under newly drawn voting districts, the state’s highest court is stepping in to try to decide whether or not partisan gerrymandering is an issue that can be resolved under the New Mexico Constitution. It’s the latest development following a lawsuit over the fairness of New Mexico’s new voting boundaries . But the Supreme Court’s ruling will arrive too late to impact the 2022 vote .

The legal battle over the state’s political maps began earlier this year, in January. A lawsuit filed in district court by New Mexico’s Republican Party alleges that the state’s newest political maps “accomplish a political gerrymander that unconstitutionally dilutes the votes of the residents of southeastern New Mexico.”

The boundaries drawn within the maps are the basis for setting which political races New Mexico residents are eligible to vote for. The “redistricted” maps were ultimately created by the Democratically controlled Legislature and approved by Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, even after the state ventured into its first independent Citizen Redistricting Committee.

New Mexico Secretary of State, AG warn of voter intimidation ahead of midterm election

Redistricting, or the process of redrawing political boundaries happens every 10 years. The general idea is to maintain fair populations across the state’s voting districts, so that each vote has an equal amount of weight when cast. The maps currently being challenged brought a range of changes, including sizable changes to the state’s three congressional districts.

As mentioned earlier, the state created an independent (i.e. not made of current legislators) redistricting committee to come up with the new maps. That committee heard input from locals across the state before presenting several options to lawmakers.

Story Continues Below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEKkO_0iZKJzZK00

The map approved by Democratic legislators doesn’t match any of the three committee-adopted maps. Graphic by Curtis Segarra for KRQE News 13.

The legislators rejected the proposed maps and instead created their own. Those maps are now being challenged. The Republican Party of New Mexico claims that the legislature’s process and decisions violated the Equal Protection Clause of the New Mexico Constitution.

Nor shall any person be denied equal protection of law

Equal Protection Clause of the NM Constitution

Since the challenge was filed, Lujan Grisham and other defendants have asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to weigh in. In essence, they’ve asked the state’s highest court to decide whether or not someone can challenge redrawn voting districts on the basis of gerrymandering under the state’s constitution.

Previous coverage: New Mexico Supreme Court asked to review challenge to congressional districts

Now, in an order released Friday, the Supreme Court says it will consider the issue. The order puts the original district court case brought by the Republican Party of New Mexico on hold.

On January 9, 2023, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments regarding the issue. While there’s no set time for when the justices will make a ruling, in the past, these sorts of expedited issues have resulted in rulings almost immediately after the court hears arguments.

But given the timeline, it’s clear that nothing will be decided in time to affect the 2022 midterm election vote in November. That’s been the case since at least April, when District Judge Fred Van Soelen noted that the last day changes could be submitted and made to ballots was April 23, 2022.

New Mexico’s last two round of redistricting in 2011 and 2001 also ended up in court. In both cases, the process is said to have cost the state millions of dollars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Ruidoso father convicted of killing his two-year-old son

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Ruidoso father is headed to prison for killing his two-year-old son. Ricardo Soto was convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating to death Jeremiah Nevarez in 2018. After killing the boy, prosecutors say Soto fled to Mexico before he was arrested at the border. Soto’s conviction comes with […]
RUIDOSO, NM
protocol.com

The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
FLORIDA STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRQE News 13

1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy