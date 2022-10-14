Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parents scramble to find child care as military facilities remain closed due to main breaks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 11 child development centers on Oahu were closed again Tuesday as crews work to make repairs to the Navy’s water line. The situation is leaving thousands of military families scrambling for child care. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, said the...
KITV.com
Teacher of the Year awarded to veteran Kalani High School educator Michael Ida
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Education announced this year's Teacher of the Year award Monday to Michael Ida, a veteran Kalani High School math and computer science teacher. Ida was recognized for his dedication to improving student learning.
KITV.com
Texas De Brazil expanding to Hawaii with first location at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Texas De Brazil, a popular Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain, has plans to expand to Hawaii with a new location in the works at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that the family-owned Texas-based restaurant chain, which has more than 50 locations, has filed a building...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid liability concerns, state wants to drop licensing program for Waikiki Beach Boys
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the beach at Waikiki, you can watch tanned surf instructors in chest-deep water shove the back of large surfboards at just the right second, sending tourists toward the shore. To know how to make that push that can make an entire vacation, the instructor must know...
KITV.com
A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm
Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains. Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
KITV.com
Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu
Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
KITV.com
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Oahu grand opening Thursday at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) --Chick-Fil-A will open it's first Oahu location at the Ala Moana Shopping Center this Thursday, October 20. Oahu's first Chick-Fil-A will be located in the Makai Market Food Court, and it's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Holiday Craft & Gift Fair’s return to the Blaisdell
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tis the season, at least its approaching and we can tell because holiday craft fairs are starting to slowly make its return back here at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and last weekend was the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair. You better get your Christmas presents done early so you don’t […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
mauinow.com
UH: Future of water in Hawaiʻi focus of upcoming innovation conference
The University of Hawaiʻi will host “Water Resilience in Hawai‘i,” a one-day in-person conference on Oct. 28, focused on solving challenges related to water. The conference will also spotlight how strategies from Hawaiʻi’s ancient water management systems can provide guidance on restorative practices today.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands attend grand return of the colorful Honolulu Pride Parade 2022 through Waikiki
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
KITV.com
Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor
WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week
This marks the second location in Hawaii.
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
