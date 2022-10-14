ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm

Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains. Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu

Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
KHON2

Holiday Craft & Gift Fair’s return to the Blaisdell

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tis the season, at least its approaching and we can tell because holiday craft fairs are starting to slowly make its return back here at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and last weekend was the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair.  You better get your Christmas presents done early so you don’t […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
WAIPAHU, HI
mauinow.com

UH: Future of water in Hawaiʻi focus of upcoming innovation conference

The University of Hawaiʻi will host “Water Resilience in Hawai‘i,” a one-day in-person conference on Oct. 28, focused on solving challenges related to water. The conference will also spotlight how strategies from Hawaiʻi’s ancient water management systems can provide guidance on restorative practices today.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor

WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy