Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville party supply store gears up for Halloween rush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From costumes to party supplies and decorations - Party Paradise is ready for the Halloween rush. Halloween is the busiest time of year for the party supply store. Leading up to the holiday, hundreds of people visit the store on South Hurstbourne Parkway for those final...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow doing another 'No Place Like Home' show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Jack Harlow is coming home again. The rapper announced Tuesday that he's doing another "No Place Like Home" show in Louisville this year, this time at KFC Yum Center. In the player above, watch footage from last year's show in Louisville. It'll be at 8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body has been found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police. A call came in around 10:15 a.m. saying that a body was in the river behind the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. Metro Safe later confirmed that the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a Kentucky man reported missing 20 years ago, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Kentucky

Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRAL

Family describes traumatic moment during ambulance ride

MENIFEE COUNTY, KY. — Marthann Begley said she was taking care of her father, Silas Ritchie, at his home in Wellington when he started feeling unwell. "He said, 'I'm lightheaded. I can't even see you at the end of the couch,'" Begley said. She immediately called an ambulance, but...
WELLINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

After more than a year, Frankfort Avenue is completely open again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frankfort Avenue is officially back open. Louisville Water announced Tuesday that work on and around the major road is almost done, and the orange barrels were moved. The $17 million project began more than a year ago near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plan. They were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body taken out of Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY

