LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO