FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Louisville party supply store gears up for Halloween rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From costumes to party supplies and decorations - Party Paradise is ready for the Halloween rush. Halloween is the busiest time of year for the party supply store. Leading up to the holiday, hundreds of people visit the store on South Hurstbourne Parkway for those final...
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow doing another 'No Place Like Home' show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Jack Harlow is coming home again. The rapper announced Tuesday that he's doing another "No Place Like Home" show in Louisville this year, this time at KFC Yum Center. In the player above, watch footage from last year's show in Louisville. It'll be at 8...
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body has been found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police. A call came in around 10:15 a.m. saying that a body was in the river behind the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. Metro Safe later confirmed that the...
WLKY.com
McDonald's testing sale of Krispy Kreme doughnuts exclusively in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team up exclusively in Louisville. On Tuesday, the companies announced McDonald's will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine Louisville locations. It's part of a small test for the companies. The select restaurants will carry three of...
WISH-TV
Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a Kentucky man reported missing 20 years ago, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard...
WLKY.com
Victorian Ghost Walk returned to Old Louisville for the 14th year this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Victorian Ghost Walk returned this weekend for the 14th year with costumed actors telling their stories along the historic streets and inside the haunted mansions. While it's the stories of local author David Domine that are shared, he says, it's the tour guides that make...
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
WRAL
Family describes traumatic moment during ambulance ride
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY. — Marthann Begley said she was taking care of her father, Silas Ritchie, at his home in Wellington when he started feeling unwell. "He said, 'I'm lightheaded. I can't even see you at the end of the couch,'" Begley said. She immediately called an ambulance, but...
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' as host and musical guest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live is going to be getting some local Louisville flavor. Just after midnight on Sunday, the famous variety show announced via social media that Louisville rapper Jack Harlow will be on the show again, but this time, he's doing double duty.
WLKY.com
4-year-old suffers injury related to gunshot in Portland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a little boy was hurt by gunfire in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said there was a shooting reported around 4 p.m. at Griffiths Avenue and N. 29th Street. When officers arrived, they found a boy about 4 years old with a facial...
WLKY.com
Tunnel inspections to close northbound East End Tunnel on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The East End Tunnel's northbound bore will be closed from 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. Oct. 19. The road closure for this will be on Route 841 north, just after the U.S. 42 interchange. That’s Exit 37 for Prospect, which is the last off-ramp...
WLKY.com
After more than a year, Frankfort Avenue is completely open again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frankfort Avenue is officially back open. Louisville Water announced Tuesday that work on and around the major road is almost done, and the orange barrels were moved. The $17 million project began more than a year ago near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plan. They were...
WLKY.com
Hundreds gather to raise money for veterans, addiction recovery services in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday morning Louisville city leaders, business leaders and elected officials crowded into the Kentucky International Convention Center downtown. They were there for one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, the Volunteers of America Mid States' Power One Breakfast. The annual event was happening in person...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
Wave 3
Body taken out of Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
WLKY.com
'It's going to be special': State and local leaders celebrate official start of Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is one step closer to bridging the gap between east and west Louisville. State and local leaders gathered at 12th and Rowan streets Tuesday afternoon for a ceremonial transfer of the land needed to start the Waterfront Park expansion. Now that MSD's underground Waterway...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
LMPD investigating second body found in Ohio River in less than a week
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a second person was found dead in the Ohio River this week.
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested, accused of kidnapping and beating woman 2 times in same day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was abducted, forced into a car and repeatedly attacked on two separate occasions, and now a man is under arrest, accused of those crimes. Timothy Holder, 57, is charged with several crimes, including kidnapping an adult. Louisville Metro Police Department said Holder forced...
