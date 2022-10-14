Congratulations to Tara Geddes of Floyd Valley Healthcare, who this morning (Tuesday) was honored as the LeMars Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 4th Quarter Boss of the Quarter. Tara has been the Chief Nursing Officer of Floyd Valley Healthcare since January 2022 and carries the respect and admiration of the entire organization. Her demeanor and posture to remain calm and always place our patients first is truly admirable. Tara has been with Floyd Valley Health since 2014.

