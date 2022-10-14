Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Primghar to host pair of spooky spectacles
PRIMGHAR—A horde of hair-raising horrors await all who dare visit Primghar’s Heritage Park on three upcoming nights this month. The masterminds behind the historic site’s annual transmogrification into Scaritage Park welcome people of all ages to brave the haunted destination 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and Friday, Oct. 28.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
Stary of the Day 10/17/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Maribel, a 4 1/2 year old, female, Labrador Retriever. She’s housebroken, kennel trained, and knows a few commands. She’s also really good with kids and other animals. She has a lot of energy and will need a big yard or lots of […]
nwestiowa.com
Duane Riepma, 73, Le Mars
LE MARS—Duane Bernard Riepma, 73, of Le Mars, IA, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, IA.
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
KLEM
Le Mars Chamber Boss of the Quarter
Congratulations to Tara Geddes of Floyd Valley Healthcare, who this morning (Tuesday) was honored as the LeMars Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 4th Quarter Boss of the Quarter. Tara has been the Chief Nursing Officer of Floyd Valley Healthcare since January 2022 and carries the respect and admiration of the entire organization. Her demeanor and posture to remain calm and always place our patients first is truly admirable. Tara has been with Floyd Valley Health since 2014.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School welcomes presenters
SIBLEY—A unique learning experience is taking shape at Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School as part of the fifth- and sixth-grade exploratory period. While their peers attend classes such as band, choir and typing on Wednesday afternoons, about 20 students learn from community members through a newly established speaker series. Instructor Julie...
kiwaradio.com
Three Departments Put Out Grain Dryer Fire At Elevator In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A grain dryer was damaged and the corn inside was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:30 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a grain dryer fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Valley.
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
nwestiowa.com
Vehicle hits street sweeper in Primghar
PRIMGHAR—No one was injured when an SUV struck a street sweeper about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Primghar. Seventy-eight-year-old Betty Berneice Lashley of Primghar was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer south on Highway 59/Rerick Avenue when she struck the rear of a southbound 1997 Elgin Pelican street sweeper driven by 61-year-old Dennis Dean Logan of Primghar north of Eighth Street Northeast, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Public Museum hosts walkthrough of second-oldest cemetery
The Sioux City Public Museum will give Siouxlanders the opportunity to learn about significant people in Sioux City history by walking the second oldest cemetery.
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
nwestiowa.com
One dead, three hurt in crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—A Worthington, MN, man was killed and three Worthington teenagers were injured when their car struck a semi about 6:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, west of Sheldon. Seventeen-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington was driving west on Highway 18 when his 2000 Ford Focus crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2016 Peterbilt semi with a grain trailer near the Marsh Avenue intersection, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
