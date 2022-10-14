ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whcuradio.com

Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY can grow without destroying rural, natural places (Guest Opinion by Baxter Hankin)

Baxter Hankin, an architectural designer, lives in New York City. He will be moving back to Syracuse in January 2023. Our farmlands and natural lands are some of the greatest features that make Onondaga County a special place. Everyone here is no more than a stone’s throw away from stunning rural beauty. These places are also essential for our community’s resilience. Having local agriculture and natural lands helps ensure that we’ll always have plentiful food and a thriving ecosystem here in Central New York. This is an important piece of our economy, too.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Tech leader Jeff Cole: Be selfless, listen carefully, build trust, because it’s a team effort

Jeff Cole, co-founder and CEO of Hidden Level, leads an expanding company that started in 2018 and has shot past 50 employees. The company has outgrown its space in a new two-story building in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, and Cole expects employment to reach 150 within the next three years. He hopes to announce a new headquarters location in Syracuse soon.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 918 Lafayette St. W. & 1927-29 Midland Ave.

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
UTICA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk

The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
CANDOR, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Matt Castelli visits Herkimer County & Little Falls

Candidate Matt Castelli travels the 15 counties of the 21st Congressional District, spreading the message of Country Over Party. He has appeared for multiple events in Herkimer County during the campaign season and stopped in Little Falls on Sunday for the start of a canvassing drive there and in Herkimer, Ilion and Mohawk.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
