Syracuse awards $2M in federal pandemic relief funds to 43 businesses, nonprofits
Syracuse, N.Y – Na’Donte Jones plans to use a $50,000 federal grant to renovate a two-story building at 1418 Grant Boulevard that will house his plumbing business, two new commercial storefronts and new apartments on the second floor. “This will revitalize the neighborhood and help me build a...
Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
26 new businesses in Central New York include an event decorator and karate instruction
New business listings dipped this week when only 26 new businesses filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. The new businesses include an event decorator and karate instruction.
CNY can grow without destroying rural, natural places (Guest Opinion by Baxter Hankin)
Baxter Hankin, an architectural designer, lives in New York City. He will be moving back to Syracuse in January 2023. Our farmlands and natural lands are some of the greatest features that make Onondaga County a special place. Everyone here is no more than a stone’s throw away from stunning rural beauty. These places are also essential for our community’s resilience. Having local agriculture and natural lands helps ensure that we’ll always have plentiful food and a thriving ecosystem here in Central New York. This is an important piece of our economy, too.
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
Tech leader Jeff Cole: Be selfless, listen carefully, build trust, because it’s a team effort
Jeff Cole, co-founder and CEO of Hidden Level, leads an expanding company that started in 2018 and has shot past 50 employees. The company has outgrown its space in a new two-story building in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, and Cole expects employment to reach 150 within the next three years. He hopes to announce a new headquarters location in Syracuse soon.
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 918 Lafayette St. W. & 1927-29 Midland Ave.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
Browse, search graduation rates for over 50 Central NY high schools
Two high schools in a five-county region of Central New York graduated 100% of their seniors in four years during the 2020-2021 school year, according to data from the state Education Department. Brookfield Central School in Madison County and the Syracuse Academy of Science Charter School in Syracuse were the...
Behind the Micron deal: Schumer used classified briefing, CEOs to pressure GOP senators
After Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced his company would spend up to $100 billion building a computer chip plant near Syracuse, he took a few minutes to celebrate in private with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. Schumer used his famous flip phone to call President Joe Biden, who congratulated the two...
Election 2022: Who is on the ballot in Central NY? Are there propositions?
Voters in New York state will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect their representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. Early voting starts Oct. 29. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and some do not have candidates on the ballot to fill vacancies.
$100K shuttle for Syracuse city workers: waste or way to keep good employees?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wants to spend $100,000 per year on a shuttle that would take city employees six blocks from the city-owned parking garage on Washington Street to City Hall each day. It took a syracuse.com reporter 8 1/2 minutes walking at a comfortable pace to...
See where in Onondaga County you can get a home for under $200,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices have been rising steadily for much of the last two years in Onondaga County, but there are still a few places where you find a home for an average of less than $200,000. Average sale prices remain below $200,000 in Geddes, Salina,...
New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk
The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
New York State marching band rankings (Week 6): Baldwinsville jumps up in national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville Bees marching band rode a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Liverpool show to move up in the weekly New York State Field Band national division state rankings. Baldwinsville posted a score of 89.85 in the competition, its highest mark of the season. That boosted...
Matt Castelli visits Herkimer County & Little Falls
Candidate Matt Castelli travels the 15 counties of the 21st Congressional District, spreading the message of Country Over Party. He has appeared for multiple events in Herkimer County during the campaign season and stopped in Little Falls on Sunday for the start of a canvassing drive there and in Herkimer, Ilion and Mohawk.
