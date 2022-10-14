Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday . In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later.
Albuquerque Police says the baby also had other injuries on her body. An autopsy also found she died from blunt head trauma. Garcia pleaded not guilty to child abuse resulting in death. He is already being held until trial.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
