Sioux Center, IA

nwestiowa.com

Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School welcomes presenters

SIBLEY—A unique learning experience is taking shape at Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School as part of the fifth- and sixth-grade exploratory period. While their peers attend classes such as band, choir and typing on Wednesday afternoons, about 20 students learn from community members through a newly established speaker series. Instructor Julie...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Klein joins Hawarden's police force

HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

LLRC to host pregnancy fitness workshop

SHELDON—Many new mothers are resigned to pregnancy hindering their body, but Ashton Koehlmoos is on a mission to dispel myths and misconceptions about healthy childbearing. “There is a big gap in what women are told as far as exercise and their pregnancies,” Koehlmoos said. “There’s a big discrepancy in the range in what women are told and what is appropriate for each woman’s body. Each woman carries a baby differently. Every woman experiences a pregnancy differently and we all have unique things we need to take into consideration.”
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Duane Riepma, 73, Le Mars

LE MARS—Duane Bernard Riepma, 73, of Le Mars, IA, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, IA.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sipping and Strolling

Spencer to host annual Wine Stroll event on Oct. 19. The annual sip and stroll in downtown Spencer is back again. The popular Wine Stroll organized by Spencer Main Street has become a favorite on the event calendar in the Clay County community and is scheduled this year for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers

HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County board sinks pond purchase

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will not buy the rural Little Rock pond after a split supervisors vote, but it is still possible the fishing hole will open to the public, albeit without local tax dollars. The county board decided Tuesday, Oct. 11, against buying outright the privately held 20-acre pond...
LYON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Primghar to host pair of spooky spectacles

PRIMGHAR—A horde of hair-raising horrors await all who dare visit Primghar’s Heritage Park on three upcoming nights this month. The masterminds behind the historic site’s annual transmogrification into Scaritage Park welcome people of all ages to brave the haunted destination 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and Friday, Oct. 28.
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon set to stick with Perspective

The Sheldon City Council appears set to stick with Perspective Insurance as the city’s insurance provider. In February, Prins Insurance of Sheldon made a pitch to try to the council to become the city’s agent of record. Perspective Insurance of Sheldon has been the city’s longtime insurance provider.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife

SIOUX CENTER—A 34-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Illya Riazautseu stemmed from a report of an incident at 214 First Ave. SE, according to the Sioux...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer

Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville

Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
GRANVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police release trick-or-treating hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween. For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:. Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for hitting woman

SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
SIOUX CITY, IA

