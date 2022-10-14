Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School welcomes presenters
SIBLEY—A unique learning experience is taking shape at Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School as part of the fifth- and sixth-grade exploratory period. While their peers attend classes such as band, choir and typing on Wednesday afternoons, about 20 students learn from community members through a newly established speaker series. Instructor Julie...
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
nwestiowa.com
LLRC to host pregnancy fitness workshop
SHELDON—Many new mothers are resigned to pregnancy hindering their body, but Ashton Koehlmoos is on a mission to dispel myths and misconceptions about healthy childbearing. “There is a big gap in what women are told as far as exercise and their pregnancies,” Koehlmoos said. “There’s a big discrepancy in the range in what women are told and what is appropriate for each woman’s body. Each woman carries a baby differently. Every woman experiences a pregnancy differently and we all have unique things we need to take into consideration.”
nwestiowa.com
Duane Riepma, 73, Le Mars
LE MARS—Duane Bernard Riepma, 73, of Le Mars, IA, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, IA.
nwestiowa.com
Sipping and Strolling
Spencer to host annual Wine Stroll event on Oct. 19. The annual sip and stroll in downtown Spencer is back again. The popular Wine Stroll organized by Spencer Main Street has become a favorite on the event calendar in the Clay County community and is scheduled this year for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County board sinks pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will not buy the rural Little Rock pond after a split supervisors vote, but it is still possible the fishing hole will open to the public, albeit without local tax dollars. The county board decided Tuesday, Oct. 11, against buying outright the privately held 20-acre pond...
nwestiowa.com
Primghar to host pair of spooky spectacles
PRIMGHAR—A horde of hair-raising horrors await all who dare visit Primghar’s Heritage Park on three upcoming nights this month. The masterminds behind the historic site’s annual transmogrification into Scaritage Park welcome people of all ages to brave the haunted destination 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and Friday, Oct. 28.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon set to stick with Perspective
The Sheldon City Council appears set to stick with Perspective Insurance as the city’s insurance provider. In February, Prins Insurance of Sheldon made a pitch to try to the council to become the city’s agent of record. Perspective Insurance of Sheldon has been the city’s longtime insurance provider.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 34-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Illya Riazautseu stemmed from a report of an incident at 214 First Ave. SE, according to the Sioux...
FBI enters search for missing Iowa woman
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 Monday morning that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
kicdam.com
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
kiwaradio.com
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police release trick-or-treating hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween. For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:. Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
