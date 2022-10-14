SHELDON—Many new mothers are resigned to pregnancy hindering their body, but Ashton Koehlmoos is on a mission to dispel myths and misconceptions about healthy childbearing. “There is a big gap in what women are told as far as exercise and their pregnancies,” Koehlmoos said. “There’s a big discrepancy in the range in what women are told and what is appropriate for each woman’s body. Each woman carries a baby differently. Every woman experiences a pregnancy differently and we all have unique things we need to take into consideration.”

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO