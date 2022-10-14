ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sights and Sounds: Downtown preschool mural

By Sacha Ducreux
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqW5f_0iZKJPzI00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The local preschool A Child’s Garden has a special feature: a mural inspired by its children. Sandria Cook based the design of this mural on the kids’ favorite activities while at school.

Story continues below:

It took her and her team several months to put the project together and they will dedicate it on Oct. 22. “There will be a big party in the parking lot,” said Cook. A Child’s Garden is located near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Elm Street in Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

