Sights and Sounds: Downtown preschool mural
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The local preschool A Child’s Garden has a special feature: a mural inspired by its children. Sandria Cook based the design of this mural on the kids’ favorite activities while at school.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train
- Crime: Security footage catches Valencia County burglars in the act
- Albuquerque: Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
- Trending: Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
It took her and her team several months to put the project together and they will dedicate it on Oct. 22. “There will be a big party in the parking lot,” said Cook. A Child’s Garden is located near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Elm Street in Albuquerque.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0