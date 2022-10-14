Read full article on original website
Nikki R
3d ago
Rivers around the world are drying up and those waters are being dumped in places that can’t handle it all at one time. This is climate change in action. It’s been predicted and yet still head in the sand prevails.
Reply
4
mcp1974
3d ago
Stop the scare tactics. I work on the waterways. Yes the low water is affecting it. But barges and ships are still moving. They have river closures all the time regardless of stage.
Reply
5
Related
The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot
People are hiking across the Mississippi River's rocky, dry bed to reach Tower Rock, which is usually only reachable by boat.
Drought-hit Mississippi River reveals 19th-century trading ship
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, resident hunting for artifacts in the Mississippi River was amazed to find the wreck of a 19th-century ship in the drought-stricken waterway, CNN affiliate WBRZ reports.
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
gcaptain.com
Mississippi River Barge Backup Eases as Closures Reopen
A backup of more than 2,000 boats and barges on the Mississippi River is being cleared as two closures along the waterway reopened on Sunday. Low water levels had halted commercial shipments of commodities, including recently harvested corn and soybeans, in the latest supply chain snarl that came in the middle of the autumn harvest and amid prolonged local drought.
As the Mississippi River plunges, the Army Corps is building a 1,500-foot-wide levee to keep salt water out of drinking water
Low flow in the Mississippi River is allowing saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico to push up the river, threatening drinking water supply.
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
‘If you have hogs we are coming after them.’ Mississippi hog trapper reaching millions of users with social media message, videos
Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs reproduce at a high rate averaging 4-6 piglets per litter and hog gestation periods are 114 days long.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
NOLA.com
Work begins on Mississippi River underwater levee to block saltwater from reaching water intakes
A dredging company began construction on Tuesday of a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee designed to block a wedge of Gulf of Mexico saltwater from reaching public and industrial water supply intakes on the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish and New Orleans. The Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that Weeks Marine...
Missouri Recurve Hunter Tags Massive Buck That “Can’t Be Killed”
Anthony Peoples shot his first buck with a bow in 1996 when he was 12 years old. Twenty six years later, he carried his Black Widow recurve out onto his property in northeastern Missouri to hopefully recover the buck of a lifetime, one he’d already shot twice in the ribs—once the day prior and once the season prior. The buck vanished times.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Severe drought reveals incredible discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
A 19th-century shipwreck was uncovered in the drought-stricken Mississippi River. According to archaeologists, the wreck is believed to be a trading ship built in 1896 in Indiana.
Watch: Alligator floats along the lazy river at Illinois water park
An Illinois water park marked the end of the summer season by letting one last visitor float the lazy river -- an alligator.
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
'Community is hurting,' mayor says after officer is killed
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in the Mississippi Delta city where she grew up, and several other people were injured by gunfire. Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, was killed Tuesday night as she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our community is hurting,” Greenville Mayor Mayor Errick D. Simmons said Wednesday outside City Hall, where he was joined by law enforcement officers. Simmons said Stewart is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents and other family members.
Comments / 5