Ohio Republicans appeal congressional map to U.S. Supreme Court

Ohio's Republican legislative leaders say Ohio Supreme Court overstepped

Says it is a matter for 'our nation's highest court'

Ohio Supreme Court ruled the congressional map unconstitutional twice

Ohio's top Republican lawmakers announced Friday that they are appealing the Ohio Supreme Court's decision ruling the state's congressional map unconstitutional to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Ohio Supreme Court invalidated the state's 15-district congressional map as unconstitutional in July, for the second time. In a 4-3 decision, the court found that Republicans illegally drew districts to their advantage in violation of voter-approved anti-gerrymandering rules. That map was used in the May primary and will be used in the November election.

Those rules gave the Ohio Supreme Court authority to review the state's congressional map, but Republican lawmakers say the state court overstepped.

"While many believe that the Ohio Supreme Court majority misinterpreted state law, there is also the broader concern that the court assumed a role the federal constitution does not permit it to exercise," wrote Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, Speaker Bob Cupp and two other Republican lawmakers in a joint statement. "This is a matter that needs resolution by our nation’s highest court."

But House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said Republicans were attempting an unlawful power grab. “The power belongs to the people and this is just another blatant attempt by Republicans to ignore, erode and overrule the democratic process guaranteed in the Ohio and U.S. Constitutions.”

Can Ohio Supreme Court tell lawmakers what to do?

Each time the Ohio Supreme Court rejected a map, justices laid out a timeline − based on the Ohio Constitution − for drawing a new plan and an explanation as to why the previous one was rejected.

Republican lawmakers argue that the Ohio Supreme Court doesn't have the power to tell the Ohio Legislature what to do.

"The Ohio Supreme Court unlawfully robed itself with the mantle of the legislature and created rules governing congressional elections," according to the filing requesting U.S. Supreme Court review.

The argument mirrors a concept called the "independent state legislature theory," which states that the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures ultimate authority over the time, place and manner of elections for federal officials, such as U.S. representatives. Opponents say lawmakers don't have carte blanche over redistricting.

"This is just more hypocrisy and theatrics from Ohio’s General Assembly because the Ohio General Assembly gave the Ohio Supreme Court the authority to rule on the constitutionality of the congressional map," said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. "This is a fringe theory that they are hanging their hat on, but it doesn’t even apply in Ohio.”

The U.S. Supreme Court does not accept every case for review. It would make a determination on whether to take a closer look at Ohio Republicans' legal arguments.

The U.S. Supreme Court is already reviewing a North Carolina redistricting challenge to determine whether that state court overstepped in ruling on a case involving federal elections. There are some key differences between the two states, including that the North Carolina court drew a new map.

"But (the Ohio Supreme Court) still dictated the map’s result and made up instructions for how the legislature was to do its job," according to the filing. "So this case would allow the (U.S. Supreme) Court to hold that not only did the North Carolina courts’ artistry violate the Elections Clause but so did the Ohio Supreme Court’s judicially crafted mandates."

Gov. Mike DeWine, through a spokesman, declined to comment on the lawmakers' appeal.

"It’s certainly not a surprise," DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney said. "The governor doesn’t usually comment on individuals exercising their rights to bring litigation under the law."

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.