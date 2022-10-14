CHICAGO — Two separate incidents led to two men being temporarily abducted and robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field early Sunday morning, police said. The first incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday when two unidentified men forced a 27-year-old man into a grey sedan at gunpoint in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. The victim was driven a few blocks and let go after the offenders took his wallet and phone.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO