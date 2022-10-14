Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
nypressnews.com
Domestic battery charges dropped for Cook County judge after woman who accused him backs out
CHICAGO (CBS) — Domestic battery charges against a Cook County judge have been dropped after the woman who accused him decided she didn’t want to move forward with the case. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. He was arrested at...
nypressnews.com
Chicago Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun Monday afternoon, CBS 2 has learned. Curtis, 54, was cleaning a gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood when it discharged and struck him in the left wrist, CBS 2 has learned. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.
nypressnews.com
Teens cited after bringing replica gun to Walmart in Forest Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — Forest Park Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at a Walmart Sunday morning, but instead found two juveniles with a replica gun. Police got the call from Walmart Loss Prevention just before noon. They responded to the store in at 1300...
nypressnews.com
2 shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in South Chicago on the South Side. A man and woman, 27 and 25, were shot about 11:05 p.m. in a hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the back and pronounced...
nypressnews.com
‘I was panicking’: Arlington Heights police officer honored for helping save boy from choking
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) — Arlington Heights Police Officer Treston Schoeny got a hug and a fist bump from Colin Connolly, the boy whose life he helped save. On Monday night, the humble officer took a moment to thank his family and the other law enforcement officers who were there that day.
nypressnews.com
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway. Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.
nypressnews.com
2 men abducted, robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field
CHICAGO — Two separate incidents led to two men being temporarily abducted and robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field early Sunday morning, police said. The first incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday when two unidentified men forced a 27-year-old man into a grey sedan at gunpoint in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. The victim was driven a few blocks and let go after the offenders took his wallet and phone.
nypressnews.com
3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
nypressnews.com
Embattled Gardiner gives up Fire Department promotion to seek 2nd term on City Council
Embattled Northwest Side Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) on Monday gave up a sure-thing promotion to Chicago Fire Department lieutenant — and a once-a-decade chance to take the captain’s exam — to run for a second term on the Chicago City Council. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reinstated a 2009...
nypressnews.com
3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash
GURNEE, Ill — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The...
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot raises big campaign money — but spends it, too
The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot is, she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank — nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
Comments / 0