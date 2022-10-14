ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

Chicago Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun Monday afternoon, CBS 2 has learned. Curtis, 54, was cleaning a gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood when it discharged and struck him in the left wrist, CBS 2 has learned. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.
CHICAGO, IL
2 shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago

Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in South Chicago on the South Side. A man and woman, 27 and 25, were shot about 11:05 p.m. in a hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the back and pronounced...
CHICAGO, IL
2 men abducted, robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Two separate incidents led to two men being temporarily abducted and robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field early Sunday morning, police said. The first incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday when two unidentified men forced a 27-year-old man into a grey sedan at gunpoint in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. The victim was driven a few blocks and let go after the offenders took his wallet and phone.
CHICAGO, IL
3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
GURNEE, IL
Lightfoot raises big campaign money — but spends it, too

The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot is, she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank — nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
CHICAGO, IL

